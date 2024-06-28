Since 2019, GERTIE’s has fed us bialys and babka in the morning, sandwiches on a challah bun for lunch and full rotisserie chickens in the evening. The luncheonette is giving us another opportunity to break bread and foster community with its Shabbat Supper Club. Combining a traditional Shabbat dinner with the hospitality of a midwestern supper club, the dinner series invites guests of all denominations and heritage in the spirit of gathering. Hosted by a rotating series of chefs, writers and influencers, the series kicks off with a Pride Shabbat hosted by Rabbi Matt Green (June 28). The rest of the lineup follows with author Leah Koenig, Zach Engel of Galit and Ellen Yin and Christina McKeough of Philadelphia’s High Street Hospitality.