Isla

  Restaurants
  Midtown West
Time Out Says

Hotel Hendricks' new restaurant has a dedicated vermouth menu, Australian plates and an ivy-lined patio.

A few months after opening Daintree, a rooftop destination with a dedicated martini menu on the 29th floor of the Hotel Hendricks, Parched Hospitality Group is back with Isla restaurant a few dozen floors below. 

Billed as an Australian-style brasserie, Isla’s opening dinner menu includes grilled octopus, harissa beef tartare, seared scallops, strip steak and a whole roasted branzino or lamb shoulder for two. The space also operates as a cafe by day, with avocado toast, BEC brekkie rolls, salads, sandwiches and burgers. A variety of coffee and tea options are available, and chai, matcha and golden turmeric lattes are listed among its “wellness” drinks.

The evening beverage program swaps Daintree’s martini roster for vermouth service, a relative novelty in NYC. Ten varieties are available with soda or on the rocks and with olives, orange or lemon peel. Cocktails like negronis and apple bellinis, along with beer and wine are also available. 

Isla’s dining room can accommodate large parties with room for more on its ivy-lined patio. 

Isla is located in the Hotel Hendricks at 25 West 38th Street. The cafe is open Monday-Sunday from 7am-3pm and dinner is served Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm-11pm.

Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako

Details

Address:
25 W 38th Street
New York
10018
Contact:
www.islanewyork.com
(332) 799-7398
Opening hours:
Monday-Sunday from 7am-3pm and Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm-11pm.
