A cousin of tequila, mezcal has truly captured our hearts (and our taste buds) with its delightfully smoky nature. A spirit with Indigenous roots that was often found in mezcalerias all across Mexico, mezcal now has a devoted fan following in the States. In New York alone, it isn’t hard to find this agave-based spirit mixed in margaritas, stirred in cocktails or simply served up neat. But to truly learn about the history of mezcal and how it is harvested and distilled, you need to go to the source. Luckily for us, Park Slope’s Alma Negra is hosting an expert in the mezcal scene, and she will be coming to New York for the first time.

On August 5, Alma Negra will host maestra mezcalera Berta Vasquez for a masterclass. One of the most renowned female mezcal producers in the world, Vasquez will be coming to the States for the first time, sampling her mezcal and walking patrons through tasting notes and history behind each glass.

Raised in the Zapotec village of Chichicapam in Oaxaca, for Vasquez, a penchant for mezcal ran in the family. Growing up, she learned how to make mezcal alongside her grandfather. Her late husband was also a mezcalero. After his sudden passing, Vasquez turned to mezcal to support her children and subsequently became the first female producer of the spirit in her family. Now in her 60s, Vasquez continues to harvest and craft mezcal at her palenque (distillery) in San Baltazar Chichicapam in Oaxaca. Don’t miss out on a chance to drink with one of the greats.

Priced at $80, the master class includes four samples and food and snacks. Reserve your spot on Resy; walk-ins are available.