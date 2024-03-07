New York
Timeout

Miatzil

  • Restaurants
  • Park Slope
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. Miatzil
    Photograph: Courtesy of Miatzil
  2. Miatzil
    Photograph: Courtesy of Amber Sutherland-Namako
  3. Miatzil
    Photograph: Courtesy of Amber Sutherland-Namako
Time Out says

A friendly Mexican restaurant with Tons of tacos, margaritas and room for groups.

Planning dinner for a group is a double-edged sword. On one shiny side: You’ve got friends! On the other razor’s end: Where are you going to put them all? And, oh, the rest of the things to consider!

What does everybody want to eat? What’s the most convenient geographical region? Are there tacos? You’d be lucky to solve two of these three. Granted, cravings can change, and I can’t spy your whole party’s preferred subway lines, but Miatzil, which opened in Park Slope in January, has room for a crowd under industrial-chic chandeliers at a long row of tables in the brick-lined back beyond the gleaming black bar. Plus tacos. 

Nine options presently populate the menu, with three per order for $14-$17. Get the satisfying birria variety ($17.) It’s crisp outside, and inside, the silken shredded beef melds marvelously with cheese, cilantro and onion to decadent effect, all bolstered, as expected, by its comforting accompanying cup of consommé. The carnitas tacos ($15) are also terrific, rich but absent any of the unpleasant fattier bits that might sneak in elsewhere, and topped with more of those herbs and alliums, plus a dash of avocado sauce. 

Plenty of mains like huge plates of fajitas ($19-$21) and a camarones diablo ($20) with a pleasant little bit of heat in its sauce appear on the lengthy menu as well, but I’d top those larger tables with tons of tacos. Add a few starters like the irresistible queso fundido ($12) the pulpo al guajillo ($20)—its tentacles as tender as is achievable under a cloak of sauce—and plenty of first-class margaritas, and it’s just a great time. 

Vitals

The Vibe: Relaxed and casual with room for groups. 

The Food: Tons of tacos, plus can’t miss queso con chorizo and nicely finished octopus. 

The Drinks: Wine, beer and cocktails. 

Miatzil is located 289 5th Avenue in Brooklyn.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako

Details

Address:
289 5th Avenue
NYC
11215
Contact:
View Website
Menu
View menu
