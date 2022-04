Groups! Can’t live with ‘em, can’t live a blissfully solitary existence out in the woods without ending up on some kind of government watch list. Ok, maybe some can (and, if you’re reading this, Jerry, why do you even have internet out there?), but those of us still in NYC will inevitably need to find restaurants perfect for large parties celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, big promotions, belated or pre-lated holidays and general getting the band back together events.

Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island each have options for your next fête, and these are our favorites for those expanded occasions. Most allow you to book space for up to six via conventional platforms, save for noted exceptions that go up to about ten, and all have room for more when you connect via email or phone.

RECOMMENDED: See all of the best restaurants in NYC