The verdant Southeast Asian herb, pandan is described as floral and sweet with a strong grassy undertone. Coined the “vanilla of the East," this vibrant green herb has been used to flavor sweet and savory dishes and is found in a variety of cuisines, including Chinese, Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese. Celebrating the Southeast Asian herb, The Pandan Project is back with another pop-up.

On Saturday, August 31, from 11am to 5pm, Pandan Project is returning to Zaab Zaab (208 Grand Street). Zaab Zaab and its Thai smash burger concept, Zaab Burger, will be cooking up a number of dishes starring the herb, including chef Bryan Chunton’s Pandan Onion Burger, Fried Sun-dried Pork with Pandan and a Pandan Milkshake. Expanding their reach, several local spots are getting in on the festivities. Returning to the event, Kinhfolk Coffee will be serving specially crafted drinks for the event, including its Pandan Coconut Latte. It will also be reviving one of its favorite sippers: the Mango Sticky Rice latte. For dessert, Honeycakes will provide Pandan Coconut Honeycake with Mango and Mochi while Moon Man will be serving Ube Kaya Toast and Pandan Tiramisu.

Tickets are only $5, reserve them before they’re gone.