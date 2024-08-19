Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Homemade pandan fried chicken on a white plate with a red dipping sauce
Photograph: Wesley Kiou| Pandan fried chicken
  • Restaurants

Pandan Project 2.0

Buy ticket
Morgan Carter
Written by Morgan Carter
Food & Drink Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

The verdant Southeast Asian herb, pandan is described as floral and sweet with a strong grassy undertone. Coined the “vanilla of the East," this vibrant green herb has been used to flavor sweet and savory dishes and is found in a variety of cuisines, including Chinese, Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese. Celebrating the Southeast Asian herb, The Pandan Project is back with another pop-up

On Saturday, August 31, from 11am to 5pm, Pandan Project is returning to Zaab Zaab (208 Grand Street). Zaab Zaab and its Thai smash burger concept, Zaab Burger, will be cooking up a number of dishes starring the herb, including chef Bryan Chunton’s Pandan Onion Burger, Fried Sun-dried Pork with Pandan and a Pandan Milkshake. Expanding their reach, several local spots are getting in on the festivities. Returning to the event, Kinhfolk Coffee will be serving specially crafted drinks for the event, including its Pandan Coconut Latte. It will also be reviving one of its favorite sippers: the Mango Sticky Rice latte. For dessert, Honeycakes will provide Pandan Coconut Honeycake with Mango and Mochi while Moon Man will be serving Ube Kaya Toast and Pandan Tiramisu. 

Tickets are only $5, reserve them before they’re gone. 

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com/e/pandan-project-20-by-zaab-zaabkinhfolk-honeycakes-moonman-zaab-burger-tickets-991075111337
Address
Price:
$5
Opening hours:
11am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.