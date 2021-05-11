Sushi Lab
Sushi with a view at the Sanctuary Hotel.
Sushi Lab recently landed in a new spot on the roof of the Sanctuary Hotel. Its $60 omakase includes 10 pieces of sushi and a hand roll. A $120 “lab experiment” option includes 15 courses. À la carte items and a variety of boozy beverages are also available for dining in or take-out.
132 West 47th Street
New York
10036
|Monday from 5pm - 10pm and Tuesday - Sunday from 12pm - 10pm.
