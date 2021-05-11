Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Sushi Lab

Sushi Lab

Restaurants Midtown West
Sushi Lab restaurant
Photo: Courtesy Sushi Lab

Time Out says

Sushi with a view at the Sanctuary Hotel.

Sushi Lab recently landed in a new spot on the roof of the Sanctuary Hotel. Its $60 omakase includes 10 pieces of sushi and a hand roll. A $120 “lab experiment” option includes 15 courses. À la carte items and a variety of boozy beverages are also available for dining in or take-out. 

By: Amber Sutherland-Namako

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 132 West 47th Street
New York
10036
Menu: View Menu
Contact:
sushilab.nyc Call Venue (212) 432-0000
Opening hours: Monday from 5pm - 10pm and Tuesday - Sunday from 12pm - 10pm.
Do you own this business?
You may also like