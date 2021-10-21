Time Out Says

After successfully running a lovely rooftop omakase with à la carte options at the Sanctuary Hotel, Sushi Lab has expanded back on the surface of the earth with The Chemistry Room at Sushi Lab. The new restaurant opens today, October 21, on the hotel’s ground floor.

The intimate space is lined with wood with an accent wall of verdant flora. It seats ten at a lovely, backlit chef’s counter, with room for twenty more at tables throughout. A 13-course omakase is $100. The opening menu includes Wagyu beef, a tuna flight and a smokey miso soup presented in a beaker to pull the whole laboratory theme into focus.

Sake, wine and beer are available, along with signature cocktails. The Mr. Chiri includes tequila, yuzu, red chili peppers and cilantro. The Morning Glory mixes gin, basil, grapefruit syrup and egg white. And the punny Pearfection is made with soju, pear puree, lemon juice and pea flower syrup.

The Chemistry Room at Sushi Lab is located at 130 W. 47th Street and is open from Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm to 11pm.





