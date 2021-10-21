New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Chemistry Room at Sushi Lab

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown West
  1. The Chemistry Room at Sushi Lab
    Photograph: Courtesy of Jeremy Poon
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. The Chemistry Room at Sushi Lab
    Photograph: Courtesy of Jeremy Poon
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. The Chemistry Room at Sushi Lab
    Photograph: Courtesy of Jeremy Poon
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out Says

A $100 13-course omakase including smokey miso soup served in a beaker.

After successfully running a lovely rooftop omakase with à la carte options at the Sanctuary Hotel, Sushi Lab has expanded back on the surface of the earth with The Chemistry Room at Sushi Lab. The new restaurant opens today, October 21, on the hotel’s ground floor. 

The intimate space is lined with wood with an accent wall of verdant flora. It seats ten at a lovely, backlit chef’s counter, with room for twenty more at tables throughout. A 13-course omakase is $100. The opening menu includes Wagyu beef, a tuna flight and a smokey miso soup presented in a beaker to pull the whole laboratory theme into focus. 

Sake, wine and beer are available, along with signature cocktails. The Mr. Chiri includes tequila, yuzu, red chili peppers and cilantro. The Morning Glory mixes gin, basil, grapefruit syrup and egg white. And the punny Pearfection is made with soju, pear puree, lemon juice and pea flower syrup.

The Chemistry Room at Sushi Lab is located at 130 W. 47th Street and is open from Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm to 11pm.


Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako

Details

Address:
130 W. 47th Street
New York
10036
Contact:
sushilab.nyc
(212) 432-0000
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm to 11pm
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.