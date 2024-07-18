While executive chefs often receive the limelight in the culinary media, cooking in a restaurant is a team effort—every role plays a part. The Lineup is here to shift the spotlight. Showcasing sous chefs and chef de cuisines from buzzy New York spots, The Lineup brings together an array of culinary talents to run their own kitchens for one night only. Founded and hosted by renowned chef Elena Besser, the dinner series pops up Food52 offices in Brooklyn Navy Yard. There, chefs cook up a five-course meal with drinks that reflect their culinary story. For season four of the series, The Lineup will feature sous chef Nelson Infante (Shukette), line cook Joe Mardaus (63 Clinton) and chef de cuisine Skylar Mosca (Sailor). Dinners are priced of $195 and includes a welcome cocktail and a beverage pairing.

Dates for Season 4:

Monday, July 15: Nelson Infante, Sous Chef at Shukette

Monday, July 22: Joe Mardaus, Line Cook at 63 Clinton

Monday, August 5: Skylar Mosca, Chef de cuisine at Sailor