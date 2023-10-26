New York
Untable

  • Restaurants
  • Carroll Gardens
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. Untable
    Photograph: Courtesy of Amber Sutherland-Namako
  2. Untable
    Photograph: Courtesy of Amber Sutherland-Namako
  3. Untable
    Photograph: Courtesy of Untable
Time Out says

Self-billed “unconventional Thai food” and outstanding cocktails.

This past September, a group of friends from the Isan restaurant Somtum Der in Red Hook opened their own spot, serving what they call “unconventional Thai food” in neighboring Cobble Hill. Named Untable for chef Rachanon Kampimarn, also called Aun, the inviting locale is already attracting crowds ready to wait for outstanding plates that you might see simmering around social media. 

First up in early renown: Untable’s “what the hell" fried rice. An item said to be so spicy the proprietors christened it with a curse word, the dish does pack an eye-misting heat via a multi-chili blend shipped from Thailand. Add fuel to the fire with even more finely-chopped hot ones, which join a perimeter of ingredients like sweet pork, rolled egg, onions, mango and cucumber. You’ll want to mix them all in for maximum flavor effect, but maybe reserve some of the ancillary chilis unless it’s a blaze kind of day.

Now that we’ve slaked any burning curiosity, you’ll probably actually start with a drink. Untable’s novel cocktails are all best in class, including the fruity and sophisticated, tequila-based Sexy Fig, and the versatile, citrusy, vodka Ma-Krut (both ($17). Follow those with the satisfying crab croquettes ($19/3) with a zippy tom yum purée and crown of lemongrass and lime leaf. Get the tiger shrimp, too, ($19/2), for the fantastic crustaceans themselves, and the fresh herbal salad of cashews, ginger, shallots, chili and lime they’re joined by. 

Now it’s around what the hell fried rice time, which you’d be remiss to miss, but consider the perfectly done, if much milder, Chilean sea bass ($38), and the comforting kao-soi ($25) with grass-fed beef and buoyant noodles in an also less-intense Chiang Mai-style curry. 

Untable is located at 529 Henry Street. It is open Thursday-Tuesday from 12pm-3pm and 5pm-9:30pm.

See restaurant critic Amber Sutherland-Namako’s extended review here.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako

Details

Address:
529 Henry Street
NYC
11231
Contact:
View Website
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Thursday-Tuesday from 12pm-3pm and 5pm-9:30pm.
