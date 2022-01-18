New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Macchina
Photograph: Courtesy Alex Staniloff

Where to watch the Super Bowl in New York City

Get the best food and drinks for Super Bowl Sunday at these NYC restaurants and bars

Edited by
Will Gleason
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
&
Bao Ong
Advertising

All that Super Bowl LVI pre-gaming before the half-time commercials can take up your entire day. You’re going to need some food and drinks. Luckily, there are endless venues across New York City to hit up during one of the biggest sporting events of the year (some locations on this list only have a takeout option, FYI). From one of the best bars in the city to your local sports bar, you won’t go hungry or thirsty at these establishments. So dig into some of the best wings in town and wash them down with a drink as you watch the Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams duke it out on Sunday, February 13.

RECOMMENDED: Find more on Super Bowl in NYC

Time Out Market New York
Game Day at Time Out Market New York
Image: Time Out

Game Day at Time Out Market New York

  • Time Out Market
  • DUMBO

Looking for a fun spot to watch Super Bowl LVI? Touchdown at the Market where you’ll be able to watch the big game on screens throughout the first floor and on a large projector on the fifth floor rooftop! Our pre kick-off features Tailgate Specials with reduced pricing from 4pm–6pm including speciality drinks and beer buckets available. You’ll also be able to grab special menu items from Market eateries throughout the day including Hot Dogs from Pat LaFrieda, Mango Habanero Wings from Ivy Stark, Mini Chicken Sandwiches from Jacob’s Pickle and Fried Smashed Potatoes from Fornino.

From 6pm–10pm, don’t miss the Time Out Whistle Special with half-priced speciality cocktails during every Time Out. (Don’t worry about missing those specials, our bartenders will be blowing whistles to make sure you don’t have any post-discount FOMO.) At the end of every quarter, we’ll also be giving out event cards to spend at the Market to a guest dressed in team colors. It’s the perfect Super Bowl party without the at-home cleanup!

Read more

Where to watch the Super Bowl in New York City

Monarch Rooftop Lounge
Photograph: Courtesy Monarch Rooftop

2. Monarch Rooftop Lounge

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

This indoor lounge will host a viewing party on their five large-screen TV’s and five projectors. Beginning at 5:30pm, the enclosed rooftop will offer a one-hour open bar, followed by food and drink specials throughout the night. Furniture is spaced out to allow for social distancing. General admission tickets are $40.

Read more
Book online
Advertising

3. ​​Pig Beach BBQ

The newly-opened 28,000-sq. ft. Queens location (35-37 36th St.) is decked out with over 50 QLED TVs, a massive 28-ft. stadium-sized jumbotron, and a state-of-the-art surround sound system. The indoor-outdoor venue has three premium bars and a backyard beer garden for the ultimate game day experience. On Super Bowl Sunday, Pig Beach BBQ will be offering three special game day meal packages, plus $5 game day beer specials. For those hosting at home, these Super Bowl packages can also be preordered and picked up at Pig Beach Queens or Brooklyn.

Read more

4. Estuary at ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Brooklyn Heights

Lounge near the fireplace and or extra large-screen TV for the big game. Super Bowl bar bites will include a special sample platter featuring Estuary Wings (coated in buffalo, barbecue or Calabrian chili sauce with ranch, celery and carrots), Estuary Nachos (house made chips with Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and pickled jalapeño with option to add chili, chicken or shrimp), sliders, Calabrian shrimp and loaded fries for $55 to serve up to four guests. Throughout the game, Estuary will honor happy hour pricing with $10 house cocktails, $5 beers and $20 pitchers. Estuary will also offer a Super Bowl Squares grid guests can purchase entry into before kickoff.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Estuary (@estuarybk)

Read more
Advertising
Macchina at The Bedford
Photograph: Courtesy of Alex Staniloff

5. Macchina at The Bedford

  • Restaurants
  • Williamsburg

Head to Williamsburg for a fun Super Bowl evening with modern Italian American fare. Macchina will be showing every moment of the Super Bowl on a large projector. Between plays, munch on a Super Bowl-themed pizza, made with Jameson BBQ tenderloins, housemade feta ranch, carrot and celery ribbons, and housemade habanero for $21. 

Read more
Advertising
Hill Country

8. Hill Country

  • Restaurants
  • Barbecue
  • Flatiron

This Texas-inspired BBQ joint is hosting a four-course touchdown experience that includes wings, nachos, Hill Country’s signature 'cue and much more. $60 per person gets you entry and food. Takeout packages are also available. 

Read more
Order online
Advertising

9. Kava Social

A sober Super Bowl party will take place at this trendy Williamsburg spot. Snack on finger foods, including plant-based and vegan options, a la carte, as well as a signature non-alc cocktail for the Super Bowl, inspired by a classic Old Fashioned. 

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.