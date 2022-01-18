Where to watch the Super Bowl in New York City

Looking for a fun spot to watch Super Bowl LVI? Touchdown at the Market where you’ll be able to watch the big game on screens throughout the first floor and on a large projector on the fifth floor rooftop! Our pre kick-off features Tailgate Specials with reduced pricing from 4pm–6pm including speciality drinks and beer buckets available. You’ll also be able to grab special menu items from Market eateries throughout the day including Hot Dogs from Pat LaFrieda, Mango Habanero Wings from Ivy Stark, Mini Chicken Sandwiches from Jacob’s Pickle and Fried Smashed Potatoes from Fornino.
From 6pm–10pm, don’t miss the Time Out Whistle Special with half-priced speciality cocktails during every Time Out. (Don’t worry about missing those specials, our bartenders will be blowing whistles to make sure you don’t have any post-discount FOMO.) At the end of every quarter, we’ll also be giving out event cards to spend at the Market to a guest dressed in team colors. It’s the perfect Super Bowl party without the at-home cleanup!