This whiskey distillery pumps handcrafted, organic-corn-based moonshines and bourbons in the Brooklyn Navy Yard’s 112-year-old Paymaster Building. Using only New York grain, old-school distilling practices (for example, aging whiskey for at least 14 months in charred-oak barrels) and minimal packaging, Kings County Distillery harkens back to a pre-Prohibition NYC. It also offers really cool, themed tours for a fun, experiential holiday gift. If that’s not up their alley, they sell both classic whiskey and aged whiskey gift sets they’ll surely enjoy.
Searching for holiday gift ideas for someone who’s one of a kind? Luckily, so are the NYC gifts from New York’s brick-and-mortar shops.
Before you start pinning through your BFF’s Amazon wish list, take a moment to sift through the unique gifts that can be found at the best places to go shopping in NYC. To get you started, we’ve curated a list of home decor stores with stunning antiques, the best bookstores with cute-as-hell merchandise, and more only-in-New-York gift shops with extraordinary presents.
Happy shopping!