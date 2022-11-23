New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pearl River Mart soaps
Photograph: courtesy of Pearl River Mart

Where to buy NYC gifts for the holidays

Close all those tabs! These New York stores and businesses sell incredible NYC gifts that are worth going out for.

Written by Shaye Weaver (Time Out) in association with MJ The Musical
Advertising

Searching for holiday gift ideas for someone who’s one of a kind? Luckily, so are the NYC gifts from New York’s brick-and-mortar shops.

Before you start pinning through your BFF’s Amazon wish list, take a moment to sift through the unique gifts that can be found at the best places to go shopping in NYC. To get you started, we’ve curated a list of home decor stores with stunning antiques, the best bookstores with cute-as-hell merchandise, and more only-in-New-York gift shops with extraordinary presents.

Happy shopping!

Here’s where to find NYC gifts for the holidays

Kings County Distillery
Photograph: Bobby Doherty

Kings County Distillery

  • Bars
  • Brooklyn Navy Yard
  • price 2 of 4

This whiskey distillery pumps handcrafted, organic-corn-based moonshines and bourbons in the Brooklyn Navy Yard’s 112-year-old Paymaster Building. Using only New York grain, old-school distilling practices (for example, aging whiskey for at least 14 months in charred-oak barrels) and minimal packaging, Kings County Distillery harkens back to a pre-Prohibition NYC. It also offers really cool, themed tours for a fun, experiential holiday gift. If that’s not up their alley, they sell both classic whiskey and aged whiskey gift sets they’ll surely enjoy.

Read more
Book online
Bklyn Larder
Photograph: Jolie Ruben

Bklyn Larder

  • Shopping
  • Specialist food and drink
  • Park Slope
  • price 1 of 4

Franny’s owners Francine Stephens and Andrew Feinberg opened this specialty-foods store near their Flatbush Avenue pizzeria. Inside the white-tiled space, international cheeses and cured meats are sold alongside homemade sausages, while a frequently changing menu of sandwiches and seasonal dishes allows customers to carry their dinners home. Other items, from chocolates to vinegar, will help locals stock their own larders. Gift them with a delicious gift basket filled with sweet and savory goodies, including its Christmas Cheese and Charcuterie gift basket (Plymouth Cheddar, L’Amuse Brabander goat Gouda, Brin’s Jam, Castelton Crackers, Brooklyn Brittle, Raaka Gingersnap Chocolate, Larder Graham Crackers and Candy Cane sweet licorice) or its Hanukkah Cheese and Charcuterie Gift Basket (Tres Leches cheese aged with olive oil, Jasper Hill Bayley Hazen Blue, Castelton Crackers, Seed + Mill Halva, Mast Olive Oil, Chocolate, BKLYN Larder Olive Oil Roasted Almonds, a silver dreidel and gelt). YUM!

Read more
Advertising
Yoseka Stationery
Photograph: courtesy of Yoseka

Yoseka Stationery

Owners Daisy and Neil carry on the legacy of Yoseka Stationery, a purveyor of Asian stationery that started in Neil’s hometown of Taoyuan, Taiwan, with their lovely shop in Greenpoint. From beautiful washi tape to timelessly-designed planners, there’s a large selection of gifts that would warm any stationery lover’s heart. As a writer, my favorite item right now is the Diamine Inkvent Calendar and the embroidered Midori 5-year diary, which could make their journaling life much prettier.

Shop now
Fishs Eddy

Fishs Eddy

  • Shopping
  • Kitchen and bath
  • Flatiron
  • price 1 of 4

Worn-wood shelves support stack upon stack of assorted rainbow-colored dishes, mismatched vintage china, teapots and other kitschy kitchenware. The amazingly cheap price tags make it worth battling the often-pressing crowds to find the perfect gift for your loved one. You can really go crazy in here and find something for everyone since there are loads of styles to choose from. Our favorite items right now include the cow-print butter bell and a gift set of four party glasses that come in pink & yellow polka dots and green & blue geometrics!

Read more
Advertising
Pink Olive

Pink Olive

  • Shopping
  • Gifts and stationery
  • Park Slope
  • price 2 of 4

A former buyer for Bloomingdale’s and Barneys New York, owner Grace Kang stocks her pair of whimsical gift shops with knickknacks ($8–$150), decorative accessories ($28–$88) and cards ($4–$6) from indie designers such as Atsuyo Et Akiko, Knot & Bow and Paper Lovely. There’s just so much to choose from in this hip and kitschy shop, but we love the NYC-centric Christmas tree ornaments, the Empire State art print, and the “You Are Loved” items that’ll remind them how much you care.

Read more
Exit9 Gift Emporium 
Photograph: Courtesy Exit9 Gift Emporium

Exit9 Gift Emporium 

You would be hard-pressed to leave this cheerful store without finding something that makes you crack a smile. It boasts a plethora of items—home goods, electronics, clothing—with an upbeat energy. Expect lots of bright colors, sassy quotes (“This is fucking delicious!”) and whimsical toys, with an entire section dedicated to products made in New York City. This year, the shop is going even more local by teaming up with NYC shops to curate gift boxes!

Shop now
Advertising
Dobbin St. Co-op 
Photograph: Courtesy Dobbin St. Vintage Co-op

Dobbin St. Co-op 

Searching for a present for someone who desperately wishes to relive the glory days of Woodstock, Nudie suits and wicker furniture? This affordable bohemian vintage fave can scratch that itch. Most of the Greenpoint spot’s loot dates back to the ’60s and ’70s and includes funky furniture like peacock chairs and gorgeous vanity trinkets like mirrored beauty trays. And since most items are one of a kind, we suggest trolling the treasure trove’s Instagram account (@dobbinstcoop) for updates on what blasts from the past have just arrived. Tip: they almost always have a packed-bin of disco balls for sale.

Shop now
Friends NYC 
Photograph: Courtesy Friends NYC

Friends NYC 

New York is lucky to be the home of Friends — and yes, we’re referring to the Bushwick storefront, not the '90s TV show. Aside from new and vintage wares for all genders, the hot spot sells a wide range of gifts, especially for the natural-loving, inner mystics inside each and every one of us. Admit it, you buy palo santo by the bundle! For NYC gifts, we’ve got our eyes on its holiday collection that’s currently hawking a pizza-scented candle, a cowboy boot match holder and more.

Shop now
Advertising
Books Are Magic 
Photograph: Courtesy Books are Magic/Michael Chin

Books Are Magic 

Have a discerning bookworm in your life? In addition to staff picks and local favorites displayed prominently up front, the shop has an abundant selection of children’s literature. Not sure what to pick up, ask the knowledgeable staff! 

Shop now
Advertising
Pearl River Mart 
Photograph: Courtesy Pearl River Mart

Pearl River Mart 

Prepare to feel like you’ve been whisked away to Shanghai upon entering this Tribeca go-to for home goods, many of which you’ll only find here. Even though the new location is smaller than its massive former Soho outpost, the shop has still managed to pack in thousands of Chinese products like beautiful ceramics and traditional tea sets. Best of all, the prices are incredibly reasonable; almost everything in the store is less than $100. But be warned: You’ll definitely leave with more items than the ones on your list.

Shop now
Oat Cinnamon
Photograph: courtesy Oat Cinnamon

Oat Cinnamon

Want to send a curated floral bouquet to someone who needs a pick-me-up during the holidays? Check out this Brooklyn-based floral company Oat Cinnamon, run by Ryan Norville. There is certainly artistry involved in every flower arrangement, which stays in the aesthetic of fairytale-meets-pastels. Norville usually uses dried flowers, starting with greens like eucalyptus and then fills out the bouquets with pale-colored carnations. Right now we’d call out its limited-edition wreath that is delicately hand-made on either a wire frame or birchwood. You can choose what elements are included like dry stems, seasonal produce or statement sizing.

 

Read more
Advertising
Feng Sway
Photograph: courtesy Feng Sway

Feng Sway

Feng Sway is a gift-shop oasis in Greenpoint that’s wall-to-wall with kooky vintage clothing like silk kimonos and chain halter tops, antique furniture, eclectic knickknacks, incense, and exotic plants. You won’t leave empty-handed, in fact, you’ll most likely leave with a gift for someone—and for yourself.

Advertising
The Brooklyn Circus 
Photograph: Courtesy The Brooklyn Circus/Kelly Marshall/John Midgley

The Brooklyn Circus 

Take note of this Brooklyn shop! This menswear brand makes jackets, T-shirts, and caps that represent the new nostalgia. Translation: BKc’s designs are inspired by old-school silhouettes paired with a modern edge to ensure each piece will remain relevant for years to come. 

Shop now
Fountain House + Body
Photograph: Courtesy Fountain House + Body/Saskia Kahn

Fountain House + Body

Handmade soaps, cleaning products, and totes — oh, my! Fountain House + Body should be your go-to gifting destination, especially if you want to save Mother Earth. The owners go above and beyond to ensure customers are getting quality goods that are environmentally friendly, reusable, and downright beautiful. Aside from handmade Fountain House + Body products, the shop carries products from other beloved sustainable brands like Colony & Co., Soma, Keep Cup, and more. We highly recommend giving someone a lovely gift set of Fountain House goods.

Shop now

Sponsor

This gift ROCKS!
Provided by MJ The Musical

This gift ROCKS!

That’s the guaranteed response when your giftee receives tickets to MJ the Musical. Don’t miss your chance to experience one of Broadway’s most exhilarating, buzz-worthy shows because, yes, one of those tickets should be yours!

Get tickets now!

Paid content
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Love Local

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!