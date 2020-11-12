Where to buy NYC gifts for the holidays

Prepare to feel like you’ve been whisked away to Shanghai upon entering this Tribeca go-to for home goods, many of which you’ll only find here. Even though the new location is smaller than its massive former Soho outpost, the shop has still managed to pack in thousands of Chinese products like beautiful ceramics and traditional tea sets. Best of all, the prices are incredibly reasonable; almost everything in the store is less than $100. But be warned: You’ll definitely leave with more items than the ones on your list.