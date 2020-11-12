Where to buy NYC gifts for the holidays
Close all those tabs! These New York stores sell incredible NYC gifts that are worth going out and putting your face mask on for
Searching for Christmas gift ideas for someone who’s one of a kind? Luckily, so are the NYC gifts from New York’s brick-and-mortar shops. Before you start pinning through your BFF’s Amazon wish list, take a moment to sift through the unique gifts that can be found at the best places to go shopping in NYC. To get you started, we’ve curated a list of home decor stores with stunning antiques, the best bookstores with cute-as-hell merchandise, and more only-in-New-York gift shops with extraordinary presents.
Exit9 Gift Emporium
You would be hard-pressed to leave this cheerful store without finding something that makes you crack a smile. Though both the East Village outpost and its sister store in Brooklyn boast a plethora of items—home goods, electronics, clothing—they all have similarly upbeat energy. Expect lots of bright colors, sassy quotes (“This is fucking delicious!”) and whimsical toys, with an entire section dedicated to products made in New York City. Oh, and you’ll need a card; the shop has a sweet selection of funny ones, for example: “Let’s drink mulled wine and talk shit!”
Dobbin St. Co-op
Searching for a present for someone who desperately wishes to relive the glory days of Woodstock, Nudie suits and wicker furniture? This affordable bohemian vintage fave can scratch that itch. Most of the Greenpoint spot’s loot dates back to the ’60s and ’70s and includes funky furniture like peacock chairs and gorgeous vanity trinkets like mirrored beauty trays. And since most items are one of a kind, we suggest trolling the treasure trove’s Instagram account (@dobbinstcoop) for updates on what blasts from the past have just arrived.
Books Are Magic
Have a discerning bookworm in your life? Novelist and local resident Emma Straub (Modern Lovers) opened this expertly curated Carroll Gardens store earlier this year after the much-loved longtime neighborhood staple BookCourt shuttered. In addition to the staff picks and local favorites displayed prominently up front, the shop has an abundant selection of children’s literature. With exposed brick, comfy reading nooks and deconstructed lighting, it’s a place where you’ll want to spend a lazy afternoon perusing tomes.
Pearl River Mart
Prepare to feel like you’ve been whisked away to Shanghai upon entering this Tribeca go-to for home goods, many of which you’ll only find here. Even though the new location is smaller than its massive former Soho outpost, the shop has still managed to pack in thousands of Chinese products like beautiful ceramics and traditional tea sets. Best of all, the prices are incredibly reasonable; almost everything in the store is less than $100. But be warned: You’ll definitely leave with more items than the ones on your list.
The Brooklyn Circus
Fellas (ladies, too), take note of this Brooklyn shop. This menswear brand makes jackets, T-shirts, and caps that represent the new nostalgia. Translation: BKc’s designs are inspired by old-school silhouettes paired with a modern edge to ensure each piece will remain relevant for years to come. The Black Out “Team Jacket” and the New Era Varsity Wool Pinstripe Cap are our personal favorites.
Lockwood Shop
Here’s another Astoria treasure trove that’s currently filled with amazing presents, stocking stuffers, and Hanukkah gifts for those looking to shop in the $25-and-under department. Our gut tells us the Hanukkah dish towels that read “If only the wine could last for eight nights,” the “New York Forever” beanie, and the Schitt’s Creek Coloring Book will be this year’s hot ticket items. If you’re looking for a prezzie that really sums up the year, there are “Social Distancing Club” mugs for the introverts who will likely still be introverts in 2021.
Friends NYC
New York is lucky to be the home of Friends — and yes, we’re referring to the Bushwick storefront, not the '90s TV show. Aside from new and vintage wares for all genders, the hot spot sells a wide range of gifts, especially for the natural-loving, inner mystics inside each and every one of us. Admit it, you buy palo santo by the bundle! For NYC gifts, we’ve got our eyes on Roberta’s Cookbook, Rupaul Pillar Candles, and Stitch It Embroidery Kits.
Fountain House + Body
Handmade soaps, cleaning products, and totes — oh, my! Fountain House + Body should be your go-to gifting destination, especially if you want to save Mother Earth. The owners go above and beyond to ensure customers are getting quality goods that are environmentally-friendly, reusable, and downright beautiful. We highly recommend giving someone a hand sanitizer or shampoo bar subscription this holiday season. You know these items will be put to good use! The FH+B’s limited-edition Pup Tote is also an adorable option for dog lovers. Aside from handmade Fountain House + Body products, the shop carries products from other beloved sustainable brands like Colony & Co., Soma, Keep Cup, and more.
Brass Owl
This woman-owned shop, spearheaded by Nicole Panettieri, is Astoria’s answer for stylish clothing, accessories, candles and other must-buy gifts from New York makers. Scoop up Osaka Turkish towels, baby onesies that read “Forever Astoria,” and engraved jewelry and trinkets like this “Day Drinker” bottle keychain. Follow the shop on Instagram (@thebrassowl) for updates on what’s new and trending in the store. Bonus: With each purchase, you can collect points to get some pretty nifty discounts.
Adaptations NY
Home decor shopping hit a major boom during quarantine and we don’t foresee a decline happening any time soon! Before you type IKEA into your internet browser, take a gander at this Greenpoint boutique that sells both vintage and modern lifestyle items that will turn any drab apartment into a chic abode. We’re loving the Hannah Female Figure candle, the Framework Wool Blanket by Yanyi Ha, and the Noir Ceramic Vase.