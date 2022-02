From trendy boutiques and iconic department stores to must-shop vintage and quirky thrift shops, New York is a shopper’s dream. People come from all over the world to browse the aisles and showrooms of NYC’s very best. But for locals, shopping can be a pain, not to mention expensive. As an alternative, look to the best outlets near New York.

From New Jersey to Connecticut, these outlets have everything you need — clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods and more. You’ll find great deals, all kinds of shops in one mega location, decent food options and even entertainment like comedy shows or ice skating. Since you’re heading outside the city (or state, depending), why not plan an entire weekend getaway around your shopping excursion? Shopping, entertainment and more await at these NYC-area outlets.

