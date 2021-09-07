New York Fashion Week events you can actually attend

To celebrate the launch of NU, YSL Beauty is hosting a one-day-only outdoor shoot during NYFW on Friday, September 10, from 10am to 7pm, that'll put them at the center of the NU launch campaign. Those who swing by will have their makeup done by pro artists and then be photographed by a photographer with YSL visuals as a backdrop. There will also be a branded scenic installation, NU product sampling and a live DJ. All of this will happen on Cooper Square Plaza E 6th Street in The East Village. Be sure to register at YSLBHouseofNU.com.