Samsung Fashion Week
Photograph: Samsung 837

New York Fashion Week events you can actually attend

Forget trying to sneak into a runway show when you can attend these kick-ass New York Fashion Week events instead

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Fashion Week 2021 in NYC may seem like an exclusive affair, but there are some pretty cool New York Fashion Week events you can actually attend. Yes, we’re serious. You don't have to be a part of the elite fashion world to enjoy one of the top universal interests: style! Many of the city's best shops are offering free events or parties in NYC celebrating all things fashion and beauty. From complimentary makeovers and hairstyles from great hair salons and treats to full-blown ragers, these are the must-attend events.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Fashion Week 2021 NYC

New York Fashion Week events

YSL Beauty Pop-Up
Photograph: courtesy YSL

YSL Beauty Pop-Up

To celebrate the launch of NU, YSL Beauty is hosting a one-day-only outdoor shoot during NYFW on Friday, September 10, from 10am to 7pm, that'll put them at the center of the NU launch campaign. Those who swing by will have their makeup done by pro artists and then be photographed by a photographer with YSL visuals as a backdrop. There will also be a branded scenic installation, NU product sampling and a live DJ. All of this will happen on Cooper Square Plaza E 6th Street in The East Village. Be sure to register at YSLBHouseofNU.com.

 

DROPSHOP AR in Times Square
Photograph: Benjamin Askinas

DROPSHOP AR in Times Square

During NYFW, Afterpay is transforming its DROPSHOP franchise from a digital activation to a physical experience in the middle of New York’s Times Square. Afterpay will create a two-day immersive, IRL drop experience that integrates Snap’s augmented reality (AR) technology - allowing you to "try on" items and experience virtual worlds. For this event, Crocs x Bretman Rock and JD Sports x Glassface will each respectively release a limited-edition drop. Quantities are limited and available for sale until items sell out. Head over between Tuesday, September 7, and Wednesday, September 8, beginning at 10, at Times Square (Between W 43rd and W 44th).

Piercing Pop Up
Nine Moons Piercing

Piercing Pop Up

Conrad New York Midtown is partnering with ear-piercing service Rowan, offering free appointments to add a little more sparkle to your life one ear at a time this fashion season. For two days only, this September 8 & 9 from 11am to 4pm, head to the Library at Conrad New York Midtown, located steps away from Central Park at 7th Ave and W 54th Street. Rowan (@heyrowan) provides hypoallergenic and nickel-free earrings for all ages in a welcoming and playful environment with storefront locations on the Upper East Side and Westport, CT. 

RUNWAY 7 NYFW
Photograph: Shutterstock

RUNWAY 7 NYFW

Runway 7, the style marketplace, is holding shows at Sony Hall (235 W. 46th Street) you can attend on Thursday, September 9th and Friday, September 10th.

On Thursday, see the latest collection by Indian American Fashion Designer Naeem Khan (a CFDA member whose couture dresses have been worn by First Lady Michelle Obama, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Noor of Jordan); sportswear brand Balance Athletics; streetwear brands Hardcore Fashion, Legends are Made and P.U.R.E. and DJ Citizen Jane; luxury designer brands Lulu et Gigi Couture and Ydamys Simo; Popular teen influencer fashion brand CHICK; and Hawaiian brand Dezigns by Kamohoalii.

On Friday, Acclaimed journalist and Forbes contributor Joseph DeAcetis will debut the latest collection by his menswear brand Potro as the opening show on Friday. Other showings include LaSette Lingerie; athleisure brand LAGIRLA; D!NG; Couturier Anthony Rubio; Puerto Rican kids couture designer Wanda Beauchamp; lifestyle brands Just Be. and ZAO; luxury designer Giannina Azar; CHICK; and womenswear brand Eni Buioron FEMME.

Susanne Bartsch will fete the closing of Runway 7 festivities on Friday night with a special event — an exclusive party to debut her new collaboration with UGG.

Adam Lippe at Brookfield Place
Photograph: @bfplny

Adam Lippe at Brookfield Place

On September 9, Adam Lippes will show his NYFW collection in an official runway show at Brookfield Place. Adam Lippes opened his first and flagship brick and mortar store at Brookfield Place earlier this year and will be transforming the public space to showcase his upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 styles. Show up for the show at 9am.

Alternatively, hang out at The Bungalow at Brookfield Place (before the pop-up oasis closes in early October) or the new St. Ambroeus Brookfield Place location, a favorite of the fashion set. 

The Museum at FIT's "Ravishing: The Rose in Fashion"
Photograph: Museum at FIT | Designers: Kenzo (Antonio Marras), Noir Kei Ninomiya, and Rei Kawakubo for Comme des Garçons

The Museum at FIT's "Ravishing: The Rose in Fashion"

  • Shopping
  • Shopping & Style

The Museum at FIT's "Ravishing: The Rose in Fashion," explores "how the rose has influenced the way we look, dress, feel, and fantasize" with over 130 rose-centric garments, accessories and more. The first major exhibit in the space since the museum closed in March 2020, "Ravishing" will run through November 28. Luxurious, hand-woven and embroidered 18th-century silks, 1960s-era stilettos, 1980s Halston gowns, contemporary gender-neutral catwalk trends and more are featured in the galleries. Photographs will also illustrate and amplify the various uses of roses in multiple forms, to inspire fashion throughout the centuries. Items were selected from the MFIT's world-class collection and also include a large group of hats, many of which are displayed publicly for the first time. The garments and accessories are curated and interpreted in the context of themes such as love, beauty, sex, sin, gendered identities, rites of passage, transgression, degradation, and death.

Are you a budding designer?

Recommended
