New York Fashion Week events you can actually attend

Runway 7, the style marketplace, is holding shows at Sony Hall (235 W. 46th Street) you can attend on Thursday, September 9th and Friday, September 10th.

On Thursday, see the latest collection by Indian American Fashion Designer Naeem Khan (a CFDA member whose couture dresses have been worn by First Lady Michelle Obama, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Noor of Jordan); sportswear brand Balance Athletics; streetwear brands Hardcore Fashion, Legends are Made and P.U.R.E. and DJ Citizen Jane; luxury designer brands Lulu et Gigi Couture and Ydamys Simo; Popular teen influencer fashion brand CHICK; and Hawaiian brand Dezigns by Kamohoalii.

On Friday, Acclaimed journalist and Forbes contributor Joseph DeAcetis will debut the latest collection by his menswear brand Potro as the opening show on Friday. Other showings include LaSette Lingerie; athleisure brand LAGIRLA; D!NG; Couturier Anthony Rubio; Puerto Rican kids couture designer Wanda Beauchamp; lifestyle brands Just Be. and ZAO; luxury designer Giannina Azar; CHICK; and womenswear brand Eni Buioron FEMME.

Susanne Bartsch will fete the closing of Runway 7 festivities on Friday night with a special event — an exclusive party to debut her new collaboration with UGG.