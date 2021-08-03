Make your experience at Immersive Van Gogh even more special with a 35-minute yoga class inside the multi-sensory exhibit. Led by Sputnik Yoga, the workout is designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind and has been choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light, and moving images from van Gogh’s vast catalog of masterpieces. After your class, you can stay and experience the art around you for another 25 minutes. All participants will receive a kefir snack from Lifeway Foods, the event's sponsor.
While NYC has its share of the best gyms, it also has a multitude of workouts in the most beautiful (and insane) places possible.
You might've done a rooftop fitness class before, and while some of these are on this list, you likely haven't done a yoga class on Edge, the highest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere or boxing under the Dumbo Archway.
Below, we've rounded up the 15 craziest places to work out in NYC.
