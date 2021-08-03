New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sputnik Yoga Immersive Van Gogh
Photograph: Courtesy Immersive Van Gogh

15 crazy places to work out in NYC

Why stay inside a gym when you can sweat it out at these insane locations, from rooftops to immersive exhibits and more.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

While NYC has its share of the best gyms, it also has a multitude of workouts in the most beautiful (and insane) places possible.

You might've done a rooftop fitness class before, and while some of these are on this list, you likely haven't done a yoga class on Edge, the highest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere or boxing under the Dumbo Archway.

Below, we've rounded up the 15 craziest places to work out in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: The best gyms and health clubs in New York

Crazy places to workout in NYC

Yoga at Immersive Van Gogh
Photograph: Courtesy Immersive Van Gogh

Yoga at Immersive Van Gogh

  • Sports and fitness
  • Two Bridges

Make your experience at Immersive Van Gogh even more special with a 35-minute yoga class inside the multi-sensory exhibit. Led by Sputnik Yoga, the workout is designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind and has been choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light, and moving images from van Gogh’s vast catalog of masterpieces. After your class, you can stay and experience the art around you for another 25 minutes. All participants will receive a kefir snack from Lifeway Foods, the event's sponsor.

Read more
Book online
The Class Summer Series on top of the Empire State Building
Photograph: Courtesy The Class

The Class Summer Series on top of the Empire State Building

  • Sports and fitness
  • Midtown West

There’s a good chance you probably have a friend or five who’s obsessed with The Class by Taryn Toomey. (Or maybe you’re a devotee yourself.) The buzzy workout, which is known to be a go-to among celebs like Emma Stone, Naomi Watts and Alicia Keys, brings together mindfulness and aerobics to work on developing strength and restoring balance. The workout repeats one move per song on a mat to create an awareness in the body that lets participants observe both their movement and thoughts. Guided instruction and carefully curated playlists also help the workout feel a lot more fulfilling than an average day at the gym.  Now, if you’re looking to really elevate that experience even more, you can take advantage of The Class Summer Series. The new series, which costs $50 per session, lets New Yorkers take The Class in a truly exceptional location: On the Top of the Rock. (It’s the first time a fitness class along these lines has been offered in the sky-high setting.) The workout is also being offered in similarly exceptional locations in Miami and L.A. this summer.

Read more
Advertising
Rooftop bouldering in Brooklyn
Photograph: Madeleine Chan Stanley

Rooftop bouldering in Brooklyn

  • Things to do
  • City Life

VITAL Brooklyn opened its 24-hour bouldering gym inside a former warehouse in Williamsburg this summer, bringing 45,000 square feet of tread walls, tension, kilter and campus climbing, hang boards, slacklines, and even other fitness equipment, from cardio machines and aerial silks to a yoga studio and more. There's a fully decked-out cycling studio with a great sound system, fitness classes, weight machines, full programs with instructors for those who want to do yoga, aerial silks or other types of exercise. But the real jewel in this climbing crown is the rooftop. VITAL has made its rooftop weatherized and turfed so members can climb on it year-round, relax in a rooftop sauna (opening when state regulations allow it) and even grab a bite to eat from its café by Jason Baron, the co-owner of Lower East Side restaurant Bonnie Vee. It's its own independent eatery called Refuge and sells healthy meals like salads and wraps, but also calorie-packed comfort food like pizza and hamburgers. 

 

Read more
Massive yoga classes at Bryant Park
Photograph: John Herr

Massive yoga classes at Bryant Park

  • Sports and fitness
  • Sports & Fitness

After a two-year shutdown, those famous free yoga classes that take over Bryant Park's lawn every summer are officially coming back. Starting June 16 through August 18, yogis will get to downward dog on the park's lawn every Wednesday beginning at 6pm for an hour.  The courses are completely free to attend but registration is required. Given the popularity of the sessions and the 500-person cap (on a first-come, first-served basis), we suggest you hop on the registration train as soon as possible. 

 

Read more
Advertising
Yoga on the beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

Yoga on the beach

A few yoga instructors have their sessions on the sand at some of NYC's beaches. There's nothing like flowing your way through the evening with the sound of waves and smell of salty sea air. These calming and connecting classes can be found at Rockaway Beach 32nd Street by Osun Yoga, Orchard Beach by Taja OSo Fierce and at Coney Island beach by One Love Wellness

Sky-High Yoga at Edge
Courtesy of Related-Oxford/Edge

Sky-High Yoga at Edge

Imagine getting your zen on to the sunset on the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. Now you can at Edge, which has partnered with Equinox Hudson Yards for "sky-high" yoga. Starting Thursday, May 6, Equinox’s signature morning yoga class will take place on Edge’s 100th-floor outdoor sky deck, which has a glass floor (not for the faint of heart). If you're already an Equinox member, you'll also have access to a members-only class on Wednesdays. After each class, attendees will have special access to Edge's viewing areas, which if you haven't seen, gives a 360-degree view of the city thanks to angled glass walls and outdoor skyline steps. Check edgenyc.com to see when the next public class is.

Advertising
#SweatAtMoxy
Photograph: Courtesy The Moxy East Village

#SweatAtMoxy

  • Sports and fitness
  • East Village

New York’s Moxy East Village and Moxy Times Square have an exclusive series of rooftop fitness classes with Physique57 to offer world-class workouts at The Ready at Moxy East Village and Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square. Physique57 Power Sculpt classes will feature high-intensity, low-impact sequences that combine strength training, cardio, and stretching for all levels. This #SweatAtMoxy series will run every Wednesday morning at The Ready East Village and every Friday morning at Magic Hour Times Square at 8am and again at 9:30am. Book your class online here.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Daybreaker at Sony Hall
Photograph: Daybreaker

Daybreaker at Sony Hall

Daybreaker's popular morning party at rooftop nightclub Harbor (621 West 46th Street) begins with an hour of sing-along yoga, followed by a two-hour dance party with DJs, performance artists and yummy breakfast snacks and drinks. So not only will you get in a good workout before work, you'll be at a nightclub in the morning not because you stayed too long.

Read more
IronStrength at Midtown public plazas
Photograph: Courtesy IronStrength NYC

IronStrength at Midtown public plazas

IronStrength NYC has been holding summer workouts (strength and dance) at public plazas across NYC. We're more likely to pass through these places rather than get a workout in them. These classes turn otherwise passive spaces into unique outdoor gyms. The next dates are Thursday, August 19, 6:30pm at Bryant Park’s Fifth Avenue Terrace, in front of the NYC Public Library with Spencer the Dancing Machine; and Monday, September 28, at 6pm at Herald Square Plaza in front of Macy’s. 

Read more
Advertising
Fitness at Hudson River Park Piers
Photograph: Courtesy Hudson River Park

Fitness at Hudson River Park Piers

You can join a group run, learn a new yoga flow, or try out HIIT classes for free at Hudson River Park's numerous piers that jut out into the Hudson River, which is a pretty cool way to get your sweat on. 

High-Intensity Interval Training led by lululemon: Mondays at Pier 26 at N Moore St.

Yoga led by lululemon: Tuesdays at Pier 64 at W 24 St. 

High-Intensity Interval Training led by lululemon: Wednesdays at Pier 46 at Charles St. 

Run Club led by lululemon: Thursdays at Pier 40 at Houston St.

Tai Chi Led by Laughing Dragon Tai Chi Chuan: Fridays at Pier 84 at W 44 St. 

Pilates led by Chelsea Piers Fitness: Saturdays at Pier 62 at W 22 St.

 

Fitness on the Brookfield Place Waterfront
Photograph: @bfplny

Fitness on the Brookfield Place Waterfront

You can get a complete body and mind workout right on the water at Brookfield Place. As you are guided through movements and holds, you'll be able to look out over the Hudson River and gain inspiration from the beautiful view. You can find the full schedule of outdoor fitness classes at BFPL here.

 

Advertising
Boxing under the DUMBO Archway
Photograph: Scott Lynch

Boxing under the DUMBO Archway

The DUMBO Archway has held live music, performances and flea markets across the years, but it is also a place where you can get a workout. Gleason's Gym offers a free basics of boxing (for all levels) class under the archway. It might be loud, but at least it's covered in case of rain, right?

Full Moon Yoga at Rooftop Reds
Photograph: @rooftopreds

Full Moon Yoga at Rooftop Reds

Rooftop Reds has a great rooftop (hence the name) and is known for growing its own vineyard up there, but did you know you can also do yoga there? It teamed up with YO BK to host nighttime power yoga (all-level Vinyasa flow) sessions under the full moon! It's $50 for the 75-minute session and you get one bottle of wine to-go (your choice of Rooftop Reds Dry Rosé, White Blend, Chardonnay, or our red blend Sweater Weather.) It happens once a month—August 3, September 2, and October 1, at 8:30 pm and participants are welcome to stay on the rooftop until 11:30pm and have a glass of wine before or after the class.

Advertising
Summer Sweat Sessions at The William Vale
Photograph: Courtesy Westlight

Summer Sweat Sessions at The William Vale

Get one of the best views in the entire city while you sweat, stretch and strengthen your body with the bodyART method. Set to amazing music and deep house rhythms, you will be preventing injuries, reducing joint pain, and ensuring longterm sustainable health, organizers of this class say. Even better, you do this surrounded by sweeping NYC views in the gorgeous Vale garden, among the trees and natural environment. 

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.