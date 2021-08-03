Why stay inside a gym when you can sweat it out at these insane locations, from rooftops to immersive exhibits and more.

While NYC has its share of the best gyms, it also has a multitude of workouts in the most beautiful (and insane) places possible.

You might've done a rooftop fitness class before, and while some of these are on this list, you likely haven't done a yoga class on Edge, the highest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere or boxing under the Dumbo Archway.

Below, we've rounded up the 15 craziest places to work out in NYC.

