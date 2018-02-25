Black Light

Theater, Musicals Joe's Pub at the Public Theater , East Village Wednesday February 28 2018 - Sunday March 25 2018
1 Love It
Save it
Black Light
Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus
Buy tickets

Daniel Alexander Jones (Duat) inhabits his longtime alter ego, Jomama Jones—or does she inhabit him?—in a high-concept musical evening that reflects on a shattered mirror of black history. Jomama is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. Although the original "Afromystical" songs don’t always rise to the occasion, it’s a pleasure to bask in Jones’s sequined, oracular presence, especially when Jones allows us to see the pain and labor behind the all-but-impervious diva’s self-fashioning.

By: Adam Feldman

Posted:

Venue name: Joe's Pub at the Public Theater
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 425 Lafayette St
New York
10003
Cross street: between Astor Pl and E 4th St
Transport: Subway: N, R to 8th St–NYU; 6 to Astor Pl
Price: $45
Event phone: 212-967-7555
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com
    • Joe's Pub at the Public Theater $45 Buy tickets
LiveReviews|0
2 people listening