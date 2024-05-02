Meet the characters and cast of Stereophonic

You may know him as:

What is Grover's role with the band?

Grover is the recording engineer for the album that this unnamed band is putting together. Peter has enlisted his services to record and mix this album with them. So there’s the technical aspect of it: just like getting good sound and mixing it to the specifications of the artist. But he also has to keep a cool head. It’s a very high-stress environment—there are a lot of different voices and a lot of different things going on. So you gotta kind of keep your head down in the controls, and make sure that things are flowing well.

What does Groverwant?

He wants to do a good job. He wants to serve the overall vision. But he also wants to connect with people. I think he wants to be loved.

How does Grover change?

He starts out as sort of a fanboy of Peter, who embodies a lot of the qualities that, particularly in the Seventies, were glorified in men: He’s a rock star and he's cool and he is good at guitar and charming. Grover is enamored with that image and in a lot of ways sort of wants to emulate it. And then over the course of the play, he discovers some things about that way of being that are not healthy, and is disillusioned by a lot of things—by selfishness in general—and frustrated by it. I think he’s very lonely throughout the play. So one way he changes is from the fanboy to, “This is what I'm doing and this is what I have to do in,” or, “The tempo's off, and I need to tell you about it. I have an idea and we're gonna do it.”

What do you and Grover have in common?

Grover's a straight man in the Seventies, and I think he has a sweetness to him that has sort of been beat out of him. He feels like he's supposed to embody maleness in a very specific way. But he has a really strong sense of right and wrong and a lot of integrity. And that's something that I relate to. Because I’m sort of, like, a sweetheart! But I was under the illusion that certain things were required of me, in my performance of personhood, that I've needed to let go of to be a better human being. And that to me is a big part of Grover’s journey. I can also relate to his passion for music and doing things well and serving a greater thing—being an actor, being an artist, you want to contribute in a meaningful way to what ultimately is someone else's vision.

How are you different from Grover?

I think he's probably better at keeping a cap on his own perspective. My parents are both therapists, so I was encouraged to communicate and emote in ways that like most people, especially Grover, have not been taught was okay. In some ways I think I can be more free with it than most people are comfortable with. That's another thing—for better or worse, he has learned to bite his tongue more. He's a little more shy or self-contained…until he isn't.

How much engineering experience do you have?

None, and I'm not a musician either. But I feel like the extent to which I'm excited by music rivals that of a musician. I don't really read books or watch seasons of TV; I go home, I get stoned, and I listen to music. It's my favorite thing. So I do have an ear for different production choices and stuff. I appreciate that. When it came to understanding the ins and outs of how stuff gets made, I have some friends who work in studios that I spoke to ahead of the first rehearsal. Justin, the music director, and Will, the composer, have been really good resources as well.