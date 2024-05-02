Meet the characters and cast of Stereophonic

Tom Pecinka as Peter (guitar, vocals)
You may know him as:
Achilles’s heel, Patroclus, in Shakespeare in the Park’s Troilus and Cressida
What is Peter’s role in the band?
Peter is the guitarist of the band and one of the three vocalists in the band. He also ends up becoming the lead producer on the album as the show goes on. He's the driving force of the group—the kinetic energy that forces the group forward. You can't run a car without an engine, but the engine can be big and dirty, messy and combustible.
What does Peter want?
I think he wants a family, and the other things are a means to that end—whether it be his relationship with Diana or his relationship with the band or the desire to make something together that is the album. To him it all represents…maybe he doesn't even know it, but it all represents the end goal of a stable family, of belonging to a group or a relationship.
How does Peter change?
All rock stars have a persona, and that sort of bleeds into his life. But this mask starts to crack. He goes from a really guarded place to an incredibly vulnerable place by the end of the play. It’s an emotional change, and by the end of the play you see the beginning of a healing journey.
What do you and Peter have in common?
I've worked on this as I've gotten older and in many hours of therapy, but I can be slightly a control freak. Also, I think all of us use masks in different ways to kind of get through life, through the struggles of every day. And it eventually cracks, you know? I’ve had to go through that in my life as well.
How are you different from Peter?
He can be abusive in so many ways, and I don't think I am an abusive individual. He lashes out in a way that I don't think I've ever done in my life. That penchant for lashing out is just not inside of Tom, but it's fun to play. Peter does stuff that I would never do or never want to do, but it exercises something inside of myself.
How much guitar experience do you have?
I played guitar for about five years before we started—pretty rudimentary basic guitar, just strumming chords and whatnot. I'd never played a riff in my life. So it was a journey to get to a point where I could play “Masquerade,” the hardest, most technical song in the show. I was a boy soprano as a kid and sang opera and then started doing musicals after school and in community theater. I really thought musical theater was gonna be my way into the industry—but to this day I've never done a musical professionally. This is the closest thing. To be singing on Broadway in a play is astounding to me.