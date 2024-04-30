A full list of the 2024 nominees for Broadway's biggest prize

The nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards were announced this morning, honoring productions from the 2023–24 Broadway season. The awards are given out annually by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing to salute outstanding achievements in 26 categories of Broadway artistry.

Actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry revealed the full list of nominees live on YouTube at 9am. Among the 2023-24 Broadway productions earning the most nominations are the new musical Hell's Kitchen (13) and the new play Stereophonic (13); reaping the next most are the new musicals The Outsiders (12), Water for Elephants (7) and Suffs (6) and the revivals Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (9), Merrily We Roll Along (7), Appropriate (8) and Purlie Victorious (6).

The Tony Awards ceremony, hosted this year by Ariana DeBose, will be held at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater on Sunday, June 16, 2024, and the main part will be televised on CBS in a three-hour broadcast starting at 8pm ET. (The event can also be watched live throughout the country by premium subscribers to the streaming service Paramount+.)

Here is a complete list of the official nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards (not to be confused with the 2024 TONY* nominations, which we published yesterday!).

Best Play

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding by Jocelyn Bioh

Mary Jane by Amy Herzog

Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions by Paula Vogel

Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmon

Stereophonic by David Adjmi

Best Musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who’s Tommy

Best Book of a Musical

Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

Kristoffer Díaz, Hell’s Kitchen

Rick Elice, Water for Elephants

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs



Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Will Butler, Stereophonic

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious

Liev Schreiber, Doubt

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Amy Ryan, Doubt

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Choreography

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Scenic Design of a Play

dots, Appropriate

dots, An Enemy of the People

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Appropriate

Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Jane Cox, Appropriate

Natasha Katz, Grey House

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders