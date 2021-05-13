TodayTix and Tavern on the Green, which just reopened in April, are teaming up to bring a series of Broadway performances to the iconic restaurant this summer and fall. Kicking off on Tuesday, May 25, with a performance by original Hamilton cast member and star of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, the series will take place outside in the Tavern's patio space. The following performances will feature Broadway star and recording artist Shoshana Bean on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8 & 9.

More performances will be announced in the coming weeks.



Tavern on the Green has a long history with Broadway—countless Broadway productions have celebrated their opening nights inside Tavern’s spaces, including Wicked, Cats, Death of a Salesman, Dreamgirls, and the all-night Hamilton and Hair Tony Awards celebration parties.

"If any two New York institutions are synonymous with the city itself, it’s Tavern on the Green and Broadway," TodayTix Originals’ Executive Producer Tony Marion said. "Simply put, Tavern is the perfect venue in which to reunite this incredible line-up of New York-based mega talents with the fans who adore them. For those of us who have spent the last 14 months yearning for live performance and a reason to get dressed up, this is going to be the ultimate tonic.”



Tickets are currently on sale exclusively at TodayTix.com, starting at $40, and will be sold in pods of two and four, and will require that each pod contain only members of the same party. Doors open at 7:30pm to allow audience members to enjoy dinner and drinks before the show. A full food and beverage menu will be available for a la carte purchase to fully enjoy the Tavern experience.