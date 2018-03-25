Theater review by Juan Michael Porter II

Buried under long passages of nonsense in The Stone Witch is a moving tribute to confronting one's heroes. Set in a magnificent cottage—designed and populated with fantastical illustrations by Yael Pardess—Shem Bitterman's drama revolves around Simon (Dan Lauria), a once-great children's writer and illustrator whose editor, Clair (the terrific Carolyn McCormick), sets him up with a young assistant, Peter (Rupak Ginn), in the hope of extracting one last book from her difficult and writer's-blocked star client. The larger-than-life Lauria jolts his every scene to life with puckish glee, in a King Kong–size performance that pays homage to stage titan Zero Mostel; McCormick humanizes her "barracuda in Armani" character with an arch precision that offsets the fawning Ginn, whose portrayal of a struggling writer meeting his childhood idol is a touch too twee and forgiving of Simon's abuse.

The problem is Bitterman's focus on mental illness. When depicting insanity onstage, anything can happen and frequently does—but the mere absence of reason is rarely interesting. Director Steve Zuckerman coaxes honest reactions out of his performers, but watching Peter repeatedly struggle with Simon's hallucinations grows exhausting as they slog through the largely meaningless confusion. When doing something other than wrestling with ghosts, Lauria is mercurial, bullying and entertaining in the way that the most brilliant person in your life always is. In such moments, one can see why Peter and Clair put up with this tyrant. If only the lucidity lingered longer.

Westside Theatre (Off Broadway). By Shem Bitterman. Directed by Steve Zuckerman. With Dan Lauria, Rupak Ginn, Carolyn McCormick. Running time: 1hr 30mins. No intermisssion.

Follow Juan Michael Porter II on Twitter: @juanmichaelii

Follow Time Out Theater on Twitter: @TimeOutTheater

Keep up with the latest news and reviews on our Time Out Theater Facebook page