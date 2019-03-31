Heidi Schreck’s play has tears on its cheeks and the torch of liberty in its fist.

Broadway review by Helen Shaw

There’s a sense of rightness—a final puzzle piece fitting into place, a key clicking into a lock—about Heidi Schreck’s quasi-solo play What the Constitution Means to Me moving to Broadway. It has always been about rhetoric and amplifying women’s voices; it’s the rare indie theater piece that doesn’t require intimacy. Does theater matter? Is it necessary? Sometimes our razzle-dazzled hearts aren’t sure. But here is something that every citizen must see: It’s theater in the old sense, the Greek sense, a place where civic society can come together and do its thinking and fixing and planning.

Schreck starts her address to us at lightning speed in a scene-setting introduction, telling us that, when she was 15, she participated in American Legion oratory contests, eventually dominating the vet-sponsored speech-giving circuit enough to pay for college. With the aid of an American Legion moderator (drolly played by Mike Iveson, in oversize 1980s pants), Schreck re-creates her “terrifyingly turned-on” younger self, whose enthusiasms included Patrick Swayze, witchcraft and civic responsibility. “The Constitution…is a living, warm-blooded, steamy document!” she cries, and for the first time in your life you imagine the Constitution with its shirt off.

The performance is itself an exercise in critical thinking. Schreck almost immediately goes “over time” to talk about how the Constitution has both liberated and imprisoned women’s bodies. She burrows into her own family’s painful past of spousal abuse; in one section, about her grandma Betty, she has to read from notecards so that she can muscle through the text without crying. In two years of building the show, Schreck has crafted a powerful argument that uses everything at hand: legal analysis, a dive into history, a consuming rage at sexual-assault statistics and her own very personal reasoning. (There’s a scary and hilarious audio recording of Supreme Court justices that’s worth the price of admission.) When her own raw grief threatens to overwhelm her, she invites a young local debater—either Rosdely Ciprian or Thursday Williams—for a sparkling debate, which offers tangible hope for the future.

The text itself doesn’t seem to have changed since its Off Broadway run last year, yet the show has deepened, sweetened and strengthened in its move to Broadway. At every stage of Constitution’s growth, Schreck has seemed like a flame herself: a brave little candle at the tiny Clubbed Thumb Summerworks festival in 2017, a steady hearth at New York Theatre Workshop. Now she’s in the big room, on the big stage, and Broadway’s oxygen has turned her into a wildfire. On the night I saw the show, the audience roared its response. We went up like a dry prairie before her.

Hayes Theater (Broadway). By Heidi Schreck. Directed by Oliver Butler. With Schreck. Running time: 1hr 40mins. No intermission.

