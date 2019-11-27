Holiday time in New York offers a multitude of onstage Christmas shows for those who like to soak in the cheer. But among the city's many yuletide offerings, two stories are always especially popular: The dance world has variations on The Nutcracker, and the theater world has riffs on Charles Dickens's 1843 novella A Christmas Carol. If you want to see Dickens's tale of regret and redemption onstage in 2019, you have more than a dozen options, from a lavish Broadway production to star-studded readings and a downtown marionette show. Here they are, in chronological order. God bless them, every one!

