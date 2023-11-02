You’ll get a kick out of this holiday stalwart, which still features Santa, wooden soldiers and the dazzling Rockettes. In recent years, new music, more eye-catching costumes and advanced technology have been introduced to bring audience members closer to the performance. In the signature kick line that finds its way into most of the big dance numbers, the Rockettes’ 36 pairs of legs rise and fall like the batting of an eyelash, their perfect unison a testament to the disciplined human form. This is precision dancing on a massive scale—a Busby Berkeley number come to glorious life—and it takes your breath away.
Christmas shows are on everyone’s mind as New Yorkers prepare for the holidays. How can you make a yuletide gay in New York without a generous array of Nutcrackers and A Christmas Carols? With that in mind, we've found the best holiday-themed theater and dance shows to help you stay in high spirits this year, from shows aimed at kids to a few that are definitely not. Check out our chronological list of holiday shows and find the ones that are right for you. We'll be updating and filling out this page as show dates become available.
