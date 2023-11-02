New York
Timeout

Radio City Christmas Spectacular
Photograph: Courtesy MSG EntertainmentRadio City Christmas Spectacular

The best Christmas shows in NYC this holiday season

Our guide to holiday stage fun in 2023, with plenty Christmas Carols and Nutcrackers to yuletide you over

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
Christmas shows are on everyone’s mind as New Yorkers prepare for the holidays. How can you make a yuletide gay in New York without a generous array of Nutcrackers and A Christmas Carols? With that in mind, we've found the best holiday-themed theater and dance shows to help you stay in high spirits this year, from shows aimed at kids to a few that are definitely not. Check out our chronological list of holiday shows and find the ones that are right for you. We'll be updating and filling out this page as show dates become available.

Christmas Shows in 2022

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes
Photograph: Paul Kolnik for MSG Entertainment

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

You’ll get a kick out of this holiday stalwart, which still features Santa, wooden soldiers and the dazzling Rockettes. In recent years, new music, more eye-catching costumes and advanced technology have been introduced to bring audience members closer to the performance. In the signature kick line that finds its way into most of the big dance numbers, the Rockettes’ 36 pairs of legs rise and fall like the batting of an eyelash, their perfect unison a testament to the disciplined human form. This is precision dancing on a massive scale—a Busby Berkeley number come to glorious life—and it takes your breath away.

New York City Ballet: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
Photograph: Courtesy Paul Kolnik

New York City Ballet: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

  • Dance
  • Ballet
  • Upper West Side

This magical 1954 production, set to Tchaikovsky's incredible score, includes the full New York City Ballet company and two casts of School of American Ballet students, as well as an onstage blizzard and a Christmas tree that grows from 12 to 40 feet. In the end, however, Balanchine's choreography is what holds it all together. It's enchanting.

 

 

Company XIV: Nutcracker Rouge
Photograph: Courtesy David Burch

Company XIV: Nutcracker Rouge

  • Dance
  • Burlesque
  • Bushwick

Austin McCormick and his risqué neo-Baroque dance-theater group Company XIV present a lavish erotic reimagining of the classic holiday tale, complete with circus performers, operatic singers and partial nudity. The word nutcracker has customarily conjured innocent wonder; now be ready to add glitter pasties, stripper poles and comically large stuffed penises to the toys in wonderland. Definitely leave the kids at home.

A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House: Charles Dickens in New York, 1867
Photograph: Courtesy Joey Stocks

A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House: Charles Dickens in New York, 1867

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Noho

John Kevin Jones goes to the Dickens in this one-hour account of the novelist's classic holiday ghost story, adapted with director Rhonda Dodd. The Merchant's House Museum, formerly the home of a wealthy 19th-century family, provides an atmospheric candlelit setting for Jones's tenth annual engagement. Select performances include a preshow reception at which the audience sips mulled wine and Jones recites Clement Moore's “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

Cirque du Soleil: 'Twas the Night Before
Artwork: Courtesy Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil: 'Twas the Night Before

  • Theater
  • Circuses & magic
  • Midtown West

The mammoth Québécois neocirque troupe revives its first holiday-themed production, an extended riff on Clement Clarke Moore's 1823 poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas." Writer-director James Hadley's show follows a young girl who is yanked, on Christmas Eve, into a magical world where acrobatics and elaborate spectacle take the place of those boring old dancing sugar plums. 

Dances Patrelle: The Yorkville Nutcracker
Photograph: Courtesy Eduardo Patino

Dances Patrelle: The Yorkville Nutcracker

  • Dance
  • Ballet
  • Lenox Hill

Dances Patrelle offers its annual performance of Francis Patrelle's The Yorkville Nutcracker, set in 1895 New York and featuring adorable child dancers alongside the professionals. This year's edition stars New York City Ballet soloist Miriam Miller as the Sugar Plum Fairy, joined again by NYCB principal Jared Angle as her Cavalier.

Brooklyn Ballet: The Brooklyn Nutcracker
Photograph: Courtesy Kyle Froman

Brooklyn Ballet: The Brooklyn Nutcracker

  • Dance
  • Contemporary and experimental
  • Flatbush

Brooklyn Ballet's take on The Nutcracker, choreographed by artistic director Lynn Parkerson, emphasizes cultural and artistic diversity. Alongside sequences that hew to the classic 19th-century tradition are interludes featuring street dance, flamenco, belly dancing, Chinese dance, hoop dance, hip-hop and the Hopak, a traditional Ukrainian dance. The 2023 edition features Ingrid Silva and Dylan Santos in the pas de deux and krump specialist Brian "HallowDreamz" Henry as the Rat King, along with Aliesha Bryan, the Eva Dance Studio, Sira Melikian, ShanDien LaRance and Michael “Big Mike” Fields. Live music is proviced by beatboxer Baba Israel, violinist Zafir Tawil, accordionist Mikhail Smirnoff and dizi floutist Yimin Miao.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

  • Dance
  • Hip-hop
  • New Jersey

This production interprets the classic with hip-hop choreography and an updated version of the holiday story; directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber and adapted by Mike Fitelson, the production features onstage DJs, an amped-up version of the Tchaikovsky score and a short opening act by rap pioneer Kurtis Blow. 

