With the holidays closer on the horizon, now starts the season of reflection and giving back. Union Square Cafe is doing exactly that with the return of its annual fundraiser.

On September 15, Union Square Cafe is hosting its All In fundraiser for a second year in a row. All in the name of charity, several beloved eateries are joining in. Bites will be served by Bangkok Supper Club, Daily Provisions, Cesare Casella, Dame, Island Creek Oysters, Naks, Penny and Theodora. Caffè Panna will be in attendance scooping up Italian-inspitred gelato and Katana Kitten will be shaking up cocktails as well as serving beer and wine. To give even more, there will be an online auction with experiences from the Yankees, Fifth Avenue Hotel, Carbone, Union Square Hospitality Group and more available for bidding.

The fundraiser will benefit three local charities: Drive Change, a paid fellowship for formerly incarcerated youth that focuses on culinary training and professional development; Emma's Torch a social enterprise that empowers refugees through culinary education and job readiness training; and Food Education Fund a nonprofit that supports culinary-focused public high school students in New York City.

All In will be held on September 15, from 3pm to 7pm. Tickets are $105 on SevenRooms here.