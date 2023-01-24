Okay, so finding a boat rental may not be the first thing on your mind when planning your next trip to NYC. However, some would argue (us included) that one of the best ways to see the city at its best is on the water. From two-hour bareboat hires (yes, you’ll be the skipper) or a boat tour to full-day events fit for up to 600 people on a super yacht, there is a wide choice of boat rental options in New York City for you to choose from And we’re here to walk you through them and help you find the right one for you – and your socials, of course. Let’s get into it.

Before sailing into our list of the best boat rentals in NYC, we’ve got to keep you in the know-how for renting boats. It may sound super simple, but there are certainly a few things you should know before booking your dream yacht. Thanks to us (no shame), we’ve put in the research so you don't have to. Take a look and get ready for one of the best things to do in NYC.

How much does it cost to rent a boat in NYC?

Renting a boat in NYC can be a surprisingly cheap thing to do, especially when split between your pals or family members. Most of the offerings are centered around quarter- and half-day rentals, while the mega-party yachts occasionally deliver a full-day experience. Prices for quarter-day boat rentals begin around $500, while larger boats and half-day rentals can get into the lower thousands. With that in mind, we’d suggest finalizing your guestlist and budget before putting down a deposit. It's smarter in the long run, promise.

How much does it cost to charter a private yacht in NYC?

Chartering a private yacht in NYC varies from other parts of the country where you’ll often hear of $100,000 charters as standard procedure. Thankfully, in New York City, things are a little different. Full-day charters can range from $5,000 to $60,000 – although the higher price points typically cater to large groups of 300 guests plus. it's best to decide beforehand what kind of party you’re throwing and how many guests you’d like to accommodate to ensure you get the best deal.

What do you need to rent a boat in NYC?

To rent a boat in NYC, you’ll need to be over 18 years old, hold a valid driver’s license, and have a credit card (in most cases). In some circumstances, you’ll also need a Boating Safety Certificate, but it’s best to check in with your boat rental company in advance to find out exactly what they need from you. Alternatively, you won’t need any sailing qualifications if you charter a private yacht as the captain will be in charge – just have the cash ready.

Does a crew come with a boat rental in NYC?

No, a crew doesn’t come with a boat rental in NYC. If a boat is offered bareboat, this means that you’ll be the skipper for the duration of the trip and there will be no captain onboard. However, if you charter a private yacht, more often than not, there will be a crew onboard to heighten your experience. You will need to verify this in your package offering.

What's the difference between NYC rentals and charters?

Most boat rentals in NYC are typically quarter-day or half-day trips centered around the Hudson River and offer up a unique perspective of New York City. There’s also a large variety of boats available, ranging from speedy motorboats to soaring sailboats. A few boat rentals in NYC offer the bareboat option, while the majority will have a captain available to sail you around the Big Apple's coastline so you sit back, relax on charter and enjoy that glass of bubbly in peace.