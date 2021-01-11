The best Martin Luther King Day events in NYC
Pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. and honor his work as a civil rights leader during these MLK Day events
Pay tribute to the late Martin Luther King Jr. during these wonderful MLK day events. Along with becoming a volunteer in NYC to honor Dr. King's memory, there are plenty of Martin Luther King Day events to check out leading up to the day (January 18). From music tributes to Harlem tours and dance performances, here's what you should do. Don't miss out on some of the best things to do in January, along with other great things to do in winter.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Martin Luther King Day in NYC
Best Martin Luther King Day events in NYC
1. BAM's 35th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Join the Brooklyn Academy of Music for New York City’s largest public celebration of Dr. King’s legacy featuring world-renowned activists, public figures, and civic leaders alongside musicians and other performers, including a keynote address by Alicia Garza (author of "The Purpose of Power," principal at Black Futures Lab, and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network) and performances by Grammy winner PJ Morton, Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Sing Harlem!, poets Timothy DuWhite and Ashley August, and other changemakers, this tribute to Dr. King grounds us in a message of "hard-earned hope."
Don't miss BAM's new outdoor installation starting January 15. "Let Freedom Ring" is a series of new and existing images and text-based work by Brooklyn artists meant to be a provocative exploration of the notion of freedom and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy. It'll be located at the corner of Lafayette and Flatbush avenues.
2. The Time Is Now: Forward!
Queens College’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration, "The Time Is Now: Forward!" will celebrate King’s legacy and connection to today’s student activism and engagement by evoking his 1965 appearance at the college where he emphasized the power of peaceful resistance in an address to students. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards will speak and Queens College students will quote passages from King’s 1965 speech. There will also be music, dance, and spoken word performances, a special video presentation highlighting the college's history of activism, and a panel of distinguished educators discussing King’s enduring legacy.
3. Dream Walk: Rooted in the Dream
Integral Yoga New York is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a workshop that combines floor based yoga, breathwork, and guided meditation accompanied by live cello, followed by a sound bath of gongs, chimes, and singing bowls. It'll be streamed live on YouTube but pre-registration is required at least 30 minutes in advance. A portion of proceeds will go to the Integral Yoga’s Racial Diversity and Anti-Discrimination Committee for the development of scholarships, classes, and events.
4. MLK and the Fierce Urgency of Now!
Tune into "The Takeaway" on WNYC on Monday, January 18, for the Apollo Theater and WNYC's celebration of MLK this year, where host Brian Lehrer, Jami Floyd and Tanzina Vega will speak with civil rights leaders, elected officials, activists, journalists, and artists to engage with Dr. King’s teachings and philosophies, and incorporate them into present-day social justice movements. Featured guests include: Congressman James E. Clyburn, Reverend Dr. William Barber II, Dr. Bernard Lafayette Jr., Civil Rights activist and Co-Founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and creator of The New York Times’ "1619 Project," Letitia James, Attorney General for the State of New York, Dr. Uche Blackstock, Yahoo! News Medical Contributor and Founder & CEO of Advancing Health Equity, Dr. Jeff Gardere, Associate Professor of Behavioral Medicine at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, Queen Afua, Five-time best-selling author and CEO of the Queen Afua Wellness Center, and Leslé Honoré, an artist and activist, who will read from her book of poems "Fist & Fire." The recording will also be available following the simulcast on the Apollo’s Digital Stage and as a video on Facebook Live on the Apollo Theater and WNYC Facebook pages.
5. MLK Pop-Up Shop
Shop and eat at this pop-up shop of Black-owned businesses in honor of MLK Day on Sunday from 2 to 7pm. For the first hour of the event, there will be free mimosas and gift bags for visitors. Masks and a temperature check will be required upon entry. The vendors include @shopnine7, @_sofreshskincare_, @thecakequeen2017, @mskishbeautyboss, @artbydcraigman, @bottomsupcocktailco, @a.littleinspo, @artistrybyasicollection, @truebeautybeads and @botikdechanel. The shop will be at 4709 30th St. Queens, NY 11101.
6. "If I Can Help Somebody" Community Day
Community Conversation And Collaboration Inc. is providing free resources, food, entertainment and gathering together for MLK Day on Sunday, from 2 to 5pm, including free groceries, free coats and winter accessories and free giveaways. Those who are in need should bring a bag and cart. The event will take place at 1585 Fulton St.
7. Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong
Flushing Town Hall is celebrating MLK and jazz musicians and music calling for racial justice through its January Jazz Jam. Led by Carol Sudhalter and Flushing Town Hall's house band, musicians including our jazz jammers from Queens/Long Island, as well as newcomers from around the world, are invited to share their music, lift our spirits and honor those we have lost. You can watch this session live on the center's Facebook page or Zoom. To participate, musicians should email education@flushingtownhall.org and identify a three- to four-minute tune they intend to play (live or pre-recorded). Only 15 musicians will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.