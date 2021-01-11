The best Martin Luther King Day events in NYC

Join the Brooklyn Academy of Music for New York City’s largest public celebration of Dr. King’s legacy featuring world-renowned activists, public figures, and civic leaders alongside musicians and other performers, including a keynote address by Alicia Garza (author of "The Purpose of Power," principal at Black Futures Lab, and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network) and performances by Grammy winner PJ Morton, Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Sing Harlem!, poets Timothy DuWhite and Ashley August, and other changemakers, this tribute to Dr. King grounds us in a message of "hard-earned hope."

Don't miss BAM's new outdoor installation starting January 15. "Let Freedom Ring" is a series of new and existing images and text-based work by Brooklyn artists meant to be a provocative exploration of the notion of freedom and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy. It'll be located at the corner of Lafayette and Flatbush avenues.