The Django (2 Avenue of the Americas) is commemorating Women’s History Month by hosting more than 20 leading female jazz artists on its stage during March from Lezlie Harrison (3/19) and Roxy Coss (3/25) to emerging artists Marianne Solivan (3/5) and Endea Owens (3/11). There will also be a special tribute concert for trombonist Slide Hampton (1932-2021) for March 8, featuring an Octet performing Hampton’s own orchestrations. It's a $25 cover charge per person (not including a two-drink minimum).
Badass ladies deserve a toast and that's exactly what Women’s History Month is all about–celebrating inspiring women from the past and present. Whether you see their incredible art in a gallery, hear them play live music, or learn all about their NYC lives, there are so many ways to show your pride.
