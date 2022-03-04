New York
Timeout

The Locker Women New York Women
The best Women’s History Month events in NYC

Celebrate women at these movie screenings, athletic events, talks, parties, shows and more in NYC

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Badass ladies deserve a toast and that's exactly what Women’s History Month is all about–celebrating inspiring women from the past and present. Whether you see their incredible art in a gallery, hear them play live music, or learn all about their NYC lives, there are so many ways to show your pride.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Women’s History Month in NYC

Ways to celebrate Women’s History Month in NYC

20+ female jazz artists at Django
20+ female jazz artists at Django

The Django (2 Avenue of the Americas) is commemorating Women’s History Month by hosting more than 20 leading female jazz artists on its stage during March from Lezlie Harrison (3/19) and Roxy Coss (3/25) to emerging artists Marianne Solivan (3/5) and Endea Owens (3/11). There will also be a special tribute concert for trombonist Slide Hampton (1932-2021) for March 8, featuring an Octet performing Hampton’s own orchestrations. It's a $25 cover charge per person (not including a two-drink minimum).

Tenement Women: 1902
Tenement Women: 1902

Learn about the stories of two working-class immigrant women and the opposing roles they played in the Kosher Meat Boycott of 1902—one of the largest women-led demonstrations to take place in New York City. You'll explore their recreated apartments inside the historic Tenement Museum with an hour-long, guided tour. Tickets are $30.

Women's History Trivia at Talea Beer Co.
Women's History Trivia at Talea Beer Co.

Head to the city's women-owned brewery and taproom, Talea Beer Co., for a night of trivia for Women's History Month on Wednesday, March 9. Podcast Womanica will run the game 7-9pm. It's free to participate but there will be a suggested donation to the ERA Coalition, which can be made available through QR Codes. There will also be custom cocktails and special prizes will be awarded to the top 3 ranking teams. RSVP to ensure you have a seat for trivia here

New York Women
New York Women

The Locker Room presents “New York Women,” an art installation and gallery show featuring art by NYC women, which will run from March 8-29 at a loft space on Mulberry Street and will feature nightly events with artist talks, film screenings, live performances from local bands, and more. Opening night with DJ Jesus Napkins (March 8, 7pm); Locker Room Session featuring Leo Sawikin, Alice June Blythe, Eric Carney (March 11, 8pm $10 cover at door); "Keep It Curt" Comedy Night hosted by Curtis Edmond (March 15, 7pm $10 cover at door); 2C-B BAND Experience (March 17 and 24, 8pm $10 cover at door); Locker Room Session featuring Whaat, Grace X Church, Violet Grove (March 18, 8pm $10 cover at door); Book Club with Eloise Khediri: Women Who Run With Wolves (March 20, 7pm); Artist Talk and Winnie Cheung Film Screening (March 22nd, 7pm);  Locker Room Session featuring Shep Treasure, C.a.r.i.n.e, May Rio (March 26, 8pm $10 cover at door); AMEHL Experience Fashion Performance and Screening (March 27, 7pm); and Closing Night with a surprise guest (March 29, 7pm ).

A free self-defense class and live music

Downtown Brooklyn Partnership isl host a celebration on Saturday, March 19, at Albee Square that will feature a self-defense class led by the women collective Malikah, followed by a live performance from up-and-coming, Brooklyn-based rapper Nappy Nina. The free event is from noon to 3pm. There's also a Women's Makers Show at City Point you can head to after.

The Leica Women Foto Project
The Leica Women Foto Project

Fotografiska and Leica Camera USA are mounting an exhibition of three female photographers, entitled "The Bind of Humanity," who won the Leica Women Foto Project Award. The exhibit explores the idea that a narrative has the power to influence conversations and actions of individuals and communities alike, while magnifying underrepresented voices in photography. Their work will be shown alongside that of Leica Oskar Barnack Winner Ana María Arévalo Gosen. Tickets are $26.

Women's History Month at Claudette

Claudette will be running specials throughout March, with proceeds benefiting NOW (National Organization for Women), and it'll honor different women chefs such as Julia Child, Anne-Sophie Pic and Nancy Silverton by serving one of their signature dishes. Dishes will also be paired with wines produced by women winemakers!

Women in Art
Women in Art

Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. (543 Madison Avenue) is paying homage to the most notable and iconic women in history. The "Women in Art" exhibition will feature key works that spotlight historic female figures including Wonder Woman, Audrey Hepburn, The Wicked Witch of the West and Marilyn Monroe, now through March 31. These artworks and more, including Mr. Brainwash’s "Shero" from 2020, Andy Warhol’s "The Witch" from 1981, DeVon’s "Marilyn" from 2020 and Damien Hirst’s "Minnie (Pink Glitter)" from 2016, can all be found on the third floor. It is free to see. Exhibition hours are Mondays-Thursdays: 10am-6pm; Fridays: 10am-4pm; and Sundays: 11am-6pm.

Looking for more great things to do in March?

