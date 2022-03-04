Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. (543 Madison Avenue) is paying homage to the most notable and iconic women in history. The "Women in Art" exhibition will feature key works that spotlight historic female figures including Wonder Woman, Audrey Hepburn, The Wicked Witch of the West and Marilyn Monroe, now through March 31. These artworks and more, including Mr. Brainwash’s "Shero" from 2020, Andy Warhol’s "The Witch" from 1981, DeVon’s "Marilyn" from 2020 and Damien Hirst’s "Minnie (Pink Glitter)" from 2016, can all be found on the third floor. It is free to see. Exhibition hours are Mondays-Thursdays: 10am-6pm; Fridays: 10am-4pm; and Sundays: 11am-6pm.