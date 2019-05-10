Bryant Park Movie Nights
Why watch Netflix at home when you could see some of your favorite films beneath the stars at one of New York's most gorgeous green spaces? That's right, outdoor flick lovers: Bryant Park's Movie Nights are upon us, and this year, the park is partnering with, well, Netflix.
Grab a blanket, stake out a place on the grass and kick back in everyone's favorite Midtown oasis at this summer series featuring food options from Fountain Terrace and classic flicks like Big, Carrie (1976) and Coming to America. Movies start at sundown, but space goes quick so it's best to show up when the lawn opens at 5pm. Check out this year's lineup below.
June 10: Big
Starring Tom Hanks and directed by Penny Marshall
June 17: Big Daddy
Starring Adam Sandler and directed by Dennis Dugan
June 24: Fan Choice: Vote on Twitter @Vulture starting on June 3
July 1: To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, directed by Susan Johnson and written by Sofia Alvarez. Based on the novel by Jenny Han.
July 8: Carrie (1976)
Starring Sissy Spacek, directed by Brian De Palma and written by Lawrence D. Cohen. Based on the novel by Stephen King.
July 15: Bad Boys
Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and directed by Michael Bay
July 22: Coming To America
Starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall and directed by John Landis
July 29: Goodfellas
Starring Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci and directed by Martin Scorsese
August 5: Anchorman
Starring Will Ferrell and directed by Adam McKay
August 12: Fan Choice: Vote on Twitter @Vulture starting on July 22
|Venue name:
|Bryant Park
|Contact:
|Address:
|
40th to 42nd Sts between Fifth and Sixth Aves
New York
10018
|Opening hours:
|Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Oct–Dec daily 7am–10pm; May 7am-11pm; Jun–Sept weekdays 7am–midnight, weekends 7am-11pm
|Transport:
|Subway: B, D, F, M to 42nd St–Bryant Park; 7 to Fifth Ave
|Price:
|Free
|Event website:
|https://bryantpark.org/
