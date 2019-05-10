Bryant Park Movie Nights

Why watch Netflix at home when you could see some of your favorite films beneath the stars at one of New York's most gorgeous green spaces? That's right, outdoor flick lovers: Bryant Park's Movie Nights are upon us, and this year, the park is partnering with, well, Netflix.

Grab a blanket, stake out a place on the grass and kick back in everyone's favorite Midtown oasis at this summer series featuring food options from Fountain Terrace and classic flicks like Big, Carrie (1976) and Coming to America. Movies start at sundown, but space goes quick so it's best to show up when the lawn opens at 5pm. Check out this year's lineup below.

June 10: Big

Starring Tom Hanks and directed by Penny Marshall

June 17: Big Daddy

Starring Adam Sandler and directed by Dennis Dugan

June 24: Fan Choice: Vote on Twitter @Vulture starting on June 3

July 1: To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, directed by Susan Johnson and written by Sofia Alvarez. Based on the novel by Jenny Han.

July 8: Carrie (1976)

Starring Sissy Spacek, directed by Brian De Palma and written by Lawrence D. Cohen. Based on the novel by Stephen King.

July 15: Bad Boys

Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and directed by Michael Bay

July 22: Coming To America

Starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall and directed by John Landis

July 29: Goodfellas

Starring Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci and directed by Martin Scorsese

August 5: Anchorman

Starring Will Ferrell and directed by Adam McKay

August 12: Fan Choice: Vote on Twitter @Vulture starting on July 22