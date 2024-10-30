Diwali Festival at Flushing Town Hall

Presented by Flushing Town Hall, the 10th Annual Diwali Festival is back with all-ages festival fun and performances from DJ Rekha and Kathak classical dancer Abha Roy, Srijan Dance Company with special guest dance troupe ADDA and Dr.Santa R. Nandi. From noon to 4pm on November 2, you can enjoy family-friendly workshops such as block printing with Alka Mukerji, rangoli making with Joshua Roychowdhury, Indian cooking with Chef Nupur and Queens Curry Kitchen, as well as henna by Bella Beauty, Hindi calligraphy and more.
- www.flushingtownhall.org/10th-diwali-festival
- Free-$20
- Noon-4pm
