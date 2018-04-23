Even if you think you know everything about Harry Potter, there are plenty of trivia nights in NYC that will prove you wrong. True fans know to go to the book-based trivia night, not the movie iteration (and forget about Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for now). They typically come with happy hours or prizes of free booze, but beware: The questions are not easy.

To help you study, we stopped by one of Trivia A.D.’s monthly Harry Potter nights to ask die-hard fans what tricky questions stumped them. Does reading them feel like being hit with an IRL stupefy spell, or are you able to answer them as well as Hermione Granger would?

See how you fare at Trivia A.D.’s next event—the full calendar of upcoming trivia nights is here.

The 10 hardest questions at Harry Potter trivia in NYC:

1. In what book was “Gryffindor Versus Ravenclaw” a chapter?

—Chelsea Wunderlich, 26, Astoria

2. What was the name of Aragog’s wife?

—Nathaniel Leach, 27, Crown Heights

3. What kind of wood was Lily Potter’s wand made of?

—Becca Rovenstine, 29, Harlem

4. What Quidditch team did Oliver Wood play for after graduating?

—Tania Jachens, 27, Kips Bay

5. What were the titles of Dolores Umbridge’s two positions at the Ministry of Magic?

—Austin Galiardi, 28, Sunnyside

6. Who was the Ravenclaw captain when Gryffindor beat them in the Quidditch Cup?

—Nancy Yang, 26, Upper East Side

7. Name all the people and their houses who were sorted before Hermione Granger was.

—Rachel Pacifico, 27, Upper West Side

8. Who were the two Gryffindor Beaters when Harry Potter was Quidditch captain?

—Becca Rovenstine, 29, Harlem

9. What is the password to get from Hogwarts to Hogsmeade?

—Austin Galiardi, 28, Sunnyside

10. Who was the referee at the 1994 Quidditch World Cup?

—Tania Jachens, 27, Kips Bay

ANSWERS:

1. Chapter 13 of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

2. Mosag

3. Willow

4. Puddlemere United

5. Senior Undersecretary to the Minister for Magic and the head of the Muggle-born Registration Commission

6. Roger Davies

7. Abbott, Hannah, Hufflepuff; Bones, Susan, Hufflepuff; Boot, Terry, Ravenclaw; Brocklehurst, Mandy, Ravenclaw; Brown, Lavender, Gryffindor; Bulstrode, Millicent, Slytherin; Finch-Fletchley, Justin, Hufflepuff; Finnigan, Seamus, Gryffindor

8. Jimmy Peakes and Ritchie Coote

9. Dissendium

10. Hassan Mostafa