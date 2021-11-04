Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right New York Botanical Garden Glow

New York Botanical Garden Glow

Things to do New York Botanical Garden , The Bronx Wednesday November 24 2021 - Saturday January 22 2022
NYBG GLOW
Photograph: courtesy New York Botanical Garden
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Let it GLOW at the New York Botanical Garden this year at its second annual NYBG Glow! The outdoor light experience will brighten up the grounds with thousands of energy-efficient LED lights and festive installations. After dark, you can walk this expanded 1.5-mile colorful experience with even more illuminated displays than last year, including plant stories, and whimsical, picture-perfect installations reflecting the surrounding gardens and collections with the Haupt Conservatory and Mertz Library Building as glowing centerpieces. It's all an ideal backdrop for a family holiday photo op. Plus, there will be dance performances, ice carving demonstrations and other seasonal activities (and snacks) to enjoy. Tickets, which can be paired with Holiday Train Show tickets for a little bit more money, are on sale now. Learn more about the new safety measures online. All ages. 

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://www.nybg.org/event/holiday-train-show-2021/nybg-glow/rg/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: New York Botanical Garden
Address: 2900 Southern Blvd
Bronx
10458
Transport: Subway: B, D to Bedford Park Blvd
Price: $35 per person, $20 for children 2-12

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers