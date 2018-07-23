Massive Stadium Silent Disco

There’s always a party happening at Coney Island as it’s one of the most wild and whimsical Brooklyn attractions. This weekend, however, the beach town is going to host one of the largest dance throwdowns of summer in conjunction with Quiet Event’s infamous silent discos. Held on the field at Coney’s MCU Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones, join the late-night rager on Saturday, July 28 from 10pm until 2am.

Food and drinks are for sale to help you loosen up and have enough energy to boogie around the bases. If you’re not familiar with how a silent disco works, you’re given a pair of headphones upon arrival (as well as glow-in-the-dark gear). You then have a choice to play one of three stations (EDM and dance Hits, ’90s and millenium throwbacks, or hip-hop jams) and can switch between them all night long.

Live DJs battle for your interest, but if you bump into a cutie on the field worthy of your attention, simply remove the headphones to have a conversation you don't have to shout through for once! Advanced tickets run you $25 ($30 at the door) and come with a free ticket to a future Cyclones game. Score!