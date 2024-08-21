National Dog Day is coming up, and Charlie King, the distinguished, prolific, and extremely cute rescue Pomeranian, is hosting an epic event. Dogs (and their humans) are invited to Loulou Petit Bistro on Monday, August 26, for the paw-ty, which includes a yappy hour.

Find the fun on the outdoor patio at Loulou, which will debut a special dog menu for the festivities. The dog menu will feature the Charlie special, "Canine Casserole," from his best-selling children's book, Charlie at the Pom Springs Hotel. Charlie's dog-mom, author Lara Eurdolian, will be on-hand signing books alongside her pup.

A $30 ticket includes a welcome cocktail for you, a barkcuterie board for your pup, gift bags for the first 25 guests, and entrance to the standing room-only patio. All guests—canine and otherwise—can expect to mingle and make new friends.

Festivities run 5:30-8pm with yappy hour specials on food and cocktails from 6 to 7pm. Be sure to make a reservation in advance and choose outdoor seating if you’re bringing your dog. Even if you don’t have a dog, you’re still welcome to attend. Rescue Spot will be there with adoptable pets, so you might just find a furry friend to bring home.

All the fun's sponsored by Doggy Dental, so a reminder to all guests (canine and human) to keep their teef fresh after the meal!