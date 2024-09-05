Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

New York State of Fashion: 16 young designers on what to wear out in NYC now

Here’s what the next generation of fashion designers are wearing, where they go to see and be seen and what NYC fashion will look like in the future.

Photograph: By Sophie Sahara
fashion students post for the camera
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara
fashion students post for the camera
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara
Ian Kumamoto
Written by Ian Kumamoto
Staff Writer
Advertising

Not everyone agrees that New York is the fashion capital of the world—lowkey, most of Europe. But what no one can deny is that New York City consistently produces some of the most exciting and boundary-defying designers in the world. 

What we may lack in refinement and tradition, we more than make up for in attitude. Some might even say that our style is a reflection of how the city constantly shapes us: It’s scrappy, it’s hopelessly eclectic, and more often than not, it’s got zero fucks to give. In a single look, an average New Yorker might mix fabrics, identities and cultural references that span the breadth of time. Our styles tell stories, and that’s what makes New York City fashion great. 

Fashion and a sense of it is present in every facet of New Yorkers lives. Samples sales bring lines that wrap around Lower East Side blocks, thrifting in Bushwick has effectively become a competitive sport that requires persistence and aggression, and Soho, the city’s shopping epicenter, has been called the “Gen-Z Times Square.” Bustling independent designers. Sandy Liang, who fully leaned into the coquette aesthetic, Eckahus Latta, Luar, and LEAK NYC, the racy clubwear brand. There are hidden shopping malls like Chinatown Mall and Dover Street Market in Kips Bay.  It seems like every day, new designers spring out of seemingly nowhere, and in a city like New York, there’s room for them all. 

Some of them have made it globally. Whether it’s the now-iconic bags from TELFAR, streetwear from Aimé Leon Dore, KITH tees or Marc Jacobs leather goods, New York has undeniably influenced global style. And while all of these designers were defined by the city, many of them were also shaped by its fashion schools: Telfar attended Pace, KITH’s founder Ronnie Fieg went to Baruch, and Jacobs is a graduate of Parsons School of Design at The New School.

“Our designers are getting great jobs in the fashion industry with companies like Calvin Klein, Khaite and Marc Jacobs,” Cathleen Sheehan, Chairperson and Professor at FIT's fashion design MFA program, tells Time Out New York. “Others are launching their own brands”

Students at these fashion programs learn from industry insiders who’ve actually worked as fashion design executives, says Su Ku, the chair of the fashion design department at FIT’s School of Art and Design. “They share their expertise in the classroom that mirrors the professional workplace.”

The learning doesn’t stop in the classroom. As soon as they step out, they have an infinite well of inspiration to draw from: Other New Yorkers.

For our September issue, we spoke with 16 graduates of Parsons and FIT about what to wear this fall, where they like to shop, where they like to go in the city and what they see for the future of New York fashion. They’re photographed with their respective designs.

Young designers on how to be stylish in NYC now

Parker Zinn, Parsons Class of 2024

Parker Zinn, Parsons Class of 2024
Parker Zinn, Parsons Class of 2024
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

What are you doing these days?

I am currently in the process of jump starting my namesake brand, Parker Zinn. I wear many hats, as I’m the creative director, designer, accountant, social media manager, the marketing team, PR, and customer service representative.

Where do you go to see and be seen?

Second Avenue, where the cool and casual styles are effortlessly chic; 5th Avenue, known for its polished, high-fashion looks; and 6th Avenue, which offers a vibrant mix of everything in between.

What’s a trend or trends you’re predicting for the future?

Knit EVERYTHING! Especially unconventional knits.

What’s an under-the-radar store you like?

I enjoy visiting the Grand Bazaar on the Upper West Side on Sunday mornings. I love their vintage pieces and unconventional accessories!

You can follow Parker on Instagram

Diego McElroy, Parsons Class of 2024

Diego McElroy, Parsons Class of 2024
Diego McElroy, Parsons Class of 2024
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

Where do you get your fashion inspiration from?

Inspiration comes from found objects, ideas of modularity and interchangeability. Past memories, whether they are mine or of others. 

Where do you go to see and be seen?

Any PrettyBallads party or event.

You can follow Diego on Instagram

Advertising

Lindsey Martin, FIT Class of 2024

Lindsey Martin, FIT Class of 2024
Lindsey Martin, FIT Class of 2024
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

Where do you go to see and be seen?

Since going to school and living in New York it is important to me to be well-dressed appropriately wherever I am going. Besides the confidence a good outfit provides, it will attract the right people or be a conversation starter. A person’s style reflects personality and identity, and I prioritize it whenever I can.

What’s a trend or trends you’re predicting for the future?

I enjoy the recent fashion trend of “blokecore” because it sinks into unisex styling and I appreciate the ways people make it their own. This is also a vibrant and colorful trend, which is not always the most common. I see this idea being reinvented in different ways going forward and I’m excited to see how brands cater to it. 

What’s one piece of clothing fashionable New Yorkers should wear this fall?

I have been loving sheer lace tops and skirts! Especially the boho style looks because they can be styled and layered in different ways for transitional weather. And it’s an easy way to make a fit look intentional.

You can follow Lindsey on Instagram

Kaitlyn Gillums, Parsons Class of 2024

Kaitlyn Gillums, Parsons Class of 2024
Kaitlyn Gillums, Parsons Class of 2024
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

Where do you go to see and be seen?

I don't go anywhere specific to be honest. New York is so jam packed with little pockets and moments of unique fashion experiences just walking the streets everyday so I enjoy being graced by the eclectic over accessorized older ladies strolling along brownstone lined Bed-Stuy sidewalks just as much as I like connecting with my fellow gen-z, DIY, thriftaholics loitering around the small businesses of the Lower East Side.

What’s a trend or trends you’re predicting for the future? 

I think DIYing your style will become much more popular. The realm of fashion that I have been seeing trending in my community and on social media revolves around upgrading your pieces to further reflect a more individualistic style.

Whats one piece of clothing Fashionable New Yorkers should wear this fall? 

Headscarves have become a big thing or just big scarves that you can wrap around your head like a fake head scarf. I think it elevates the outfit so much more and can work for all gender presentations.

You can follow Kaitlyn on Instagram

Advertising

Karina Bakri, Parsons MFA Class of 2024

Karina Bakri, Parsons MFA Class of 2024
Karina Bakri, Parsons MFA Class of 2024
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

Where do you get your inspiration from? or what designers/brands do you like?

I am inspired by films, art, and my upbringing growing up in Indonesia. My favorite designers are Rei Kawakubo, Vivienne Westwood, and Jonathan Anderson!

Where do you go to see and be seen?

I like Art Bar, usually I go there to see some friends. Sometimes I like to go dancing in Mood Ring in Bushwick. On other days I would just hang out in museums to check out new exhibitions and be invisible.

What’s a trend or trends you’re predicting for the future?

I think suede is coming back, I know it’s a little hard to maintain but maybe in colors like electric blue or deep red would be really cool. Like imagine a suede bag or pants with a neutral outfit.

You can follow Karina on Instagram

Grace Cooper, FIT Class of 2024

Grace Cooper, FIT Class of 2024
Grace Cooper, FIT Class of 2024
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

Where do you get your inspiration from? 

I love drawing inspiration from what other athletes are wearing. Hopping on a pick-up soccer game in NYC is so much fun because players wear every kind of outfit combination, and I find myself trying to recreate parts of their outfits.

Where do you go to see and be seen (most fashionable party or place)?

Vibes at Le Dive (LES) are always good, I make sure to grab a seat outside to have a cocktail and people watch. My favorite daytime spot is Gasoline Alley coffee in SoHo, a constant stream of runway-level ‘fits.

What’s a trend or trends you’re predicting for the future?

I think we've started to see the beginning of vintage sports pieces, but as we finish the Olympics and get ready for the World Cup, jerseys juxtaposed with either grunge or girly details are going to be everywhere.

What’s an under-the-radar store/boutique you like?

I don’t think Dover Street Market is super under the radar anymore but I thought I died and went to heaven when my friend Jhoanny took me there for the first time. Saturdays Football is the best place to go for vintage football kits, they started as a pop up and now they have a permanent store!

You can follow Grace on Instagram

Advertising

Agustina Dominguez, Parsons 2024

Agustina Dominguez, Parsons 2024
Agustina Dominguez, Parsons 2024
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

Where do you get your inspiration from? What designers and brands do you like? 

Most of my inspiration comes from nature and natural processes. Some designers that I appreciate are Issey Miyake, Rei Kawakubo, Melitta Baumeister, and Vivienne Westwood.

Where do you go to see and be seen? 

New York’s fashionable essence is everywhere. I really like going out and walking around. I prefer the Lower East Side bars for the best style at night.

What’s an under-the-radar store/boutique you like? 

Tumbao on the Lower East Side!

You can follow Agustina on Instagram

Melanie Seas, Parsons Class of 2023

Melanie Seas, Parsons Class of 2023
Melanie Seas, Parsons Class of 2023
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I am fully grounded in my Peruvian roots when I am designing. I love to include textile techniques with Peruvian fabrics and in collaboration with Peruvian farms and artisans as well as cultural elements.

Where do you go to see and be seen? 

BRESH, for an all-night party with the best Latin vibes.

What’s one piece of clothing fashionable New Yorkers should wear this fall that people can get/buy? 

Denim on denim has always been a good option for me. Pairing an oversized button-up denim shirt with baggy jeans will give an effortless and chic look. And the best thing about this combo is that we probably already have these garments in our closet.

You can follow Melanie on Instagram

Advertising

Eunhae Cho, FIT MFA Class of 2024

Eunhae Cho, FIT MFA Class of 2024
Eunhae Cho, FIT MFA Class of 2024
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

Where do you get your inspiration from? 

I often enjoy gallery hopping in Chelsea and Soho, and I also visit galleries like Dia Beacon in upstate New York. The variety of artworks—from photography, sculpture, and video to paintings—is not only inspiring, but it also provides a much-needed break from being entirely absorbed in fashion.

Where do you go to see and be seen?

I really enjoy observing people in museums—they’re one of the best places to watch a diverse mix of individuals. Different museums attract different crowds, and it’s fascinating to see how people dress and style themselves. Recently, I visited MoMAwhere Nourished by Time (Marcus Brown) held a performance in the sculpture garden.

What’s one piece of clothing fashionable New Yorkers should wear this fall that people can get?

With fall approaching, sheer garments can add a playful touch to layering, offering subtle hints of color.

You can follow Eunhae on Instagram.

Elizabeth Varda, Parsons Class of 2024

Elizabeth Varda, Parsons Class of 2024
Elizabeth Varda, Parsons Class of 2024
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I grew up surrounded by historical clothing and textiles since my mom is a museum curator. I also worked as a theatrical costume designer for local community and high school productions when I was a teenager, winning awards for my work. So many of the brands I enjoy reflect a historical and theatrical style.

Where do you go to see and be seen?

For my thesis, “Through the Eyes of a Countess,” inspired by Virginia Oldoini, Countess of Castiglione, I spent a lot of time at The Met. I would wander around, observing what everyone was wearing while being inspired by the unique items in the museum’s collection. I always feel the need to dress up in something fun when I explore The Met.

What's an under-the-radar store you like?

I’m not sure how under-the-radar it is, but I always stop whenever I see a street flea market. I love all the unique finds you can discover there. For example, I have a coat that I’ve been decorating with loads of brooches, and you can find the coolest pieces for just $3. I found a tiger eye brooch at the Chelsea Flea Market last year that I love, and it has a permanent spot on my coat lapel as I add more.

You can follow Elizabeth on Instagram

Advertising

Effe He, Parsons Class of 2025

Effe He, Parsons Class of 2025
Effe He, Parsons Class of 2025
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

Where do you get your inspiration from?

All my designs are deeply rooted in my personal life and experiences, each piece reflecting a chapter of my journey. I’m passionate about crafting collections that tell powerful stories, inviting my audience to step into my world and experience the emotions, memories, and inspirations that shape my work.

What’s one piece of clothing fashionable New Yorkers should wear this fall that people can get?

For me, it’s knee-high boots. They’re a stylish and versatile choice that I think is perfect for fall in New York.

You can follow Effe on Instagram

Camila Bustamante, Parsons MFA Class of 2024

Camila Bustamante, Parsons MFA Class of 2024
Camila Bustamante, Parsons MFA Class of 2024
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

Where do you go to see and be seen? 

I love going to McCarren Park to see what people wear during the day and this summer I have loved the Brat parties at the Market Hotel in Bushwick

What trends are you predicting for the near future?

I think people will be less inclined to participate in Microtrends, I believe it is so cool to see personal style become the trend rather than an item of clothing or color.

You can follow Camila on Instagram.

Advertising

Urvi Selarka, FIT Class of 2024

Urvi Selarka, FIT Class of 2024
Urvi Selarka, FIT Class of 2024
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

What’s a trend or trends you’re predicting for the future?

Pleats! Many many pleats.

What’s an under-the-radar store you like?

The Frankie Shop, they have minimalist, effortlessly cool pieces.

What’s one piece of clothing fashionable New Yorkers should wear this fall?

Oversized blazer, which is perfect for layering and a polished look.

You can follow Urvi on Instagram

Avalon Hester, Parsons Class of 2024

Avalon Hester, Parsons Class of 2024
Avalon Hester, Parsons Class of 2024
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

Where do you get your inspiration from? or what designers/brands do you like?

I get my inspiration from history. I don’t advocate for a return of the corset, but there are so many techniques from the past that were grounded in respecting the value of cloth that have a crucial place in discussions of sustainability, zero waste pattern making, and repurposing. I also think that looking at how clothing historically shaped our view of gender, politics, class, and all other facets of identity gives us so much to play with as we try to understand and communicate about those identities in modern day.

What’s a trend or trends you’re predicting for the future?

Size adjustable and size inclusive fashion. Also holding out for the return of the Elizabethan Ruff. 

What’s an under-the-radar store you like?

I love this store called Poetry of Material Things on the Upper West Side. They hand pick everything and it’s full of treasures.

You can follow Avalon on Instagram.

Advertising

Chi-An Yu, Parsons Class of 2025

Chi-An Yu, Parsons Class of 2025
Chi-An Yu, Parsons Class of 2025
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

Where do you get your inspiration from? 

I'm inspired by my family background and Chinese heritage.

What’s a trend or trends you’re predicting for the future?

One trend I predict for the future is harmless design—designing products and services that naturally degrade after use, leaving no environmental trace. With increasing pressure from consumers and the impacts of climate change, brands will need to create products that disappear or decompose naturally at the end of their lifecycle.

What’s one piece of clothing fashionable New Yorkers should wear this fall?

One piece of clothing fashionable New Yorkers should wear this fall is the athleisure tracksuit. This trend, which has gained significant attention over the summer due to events like the annual Wimbledon tournament and Zheng Qinwen's historic win at the Paris Olympics, reflects the rising popularity of the #courtcore aesthetic.

You can follow Chi-An Yu on Instagram

Diego Ortega, Parsons Class of 2024

Diego Ortega, Parsons Class of 2024
Diego Ortega, Parsons Class of 2024
Photograph: By Sophie Sahara

Where do you go to see and be seen?

Christopher Street.

What’s a trend or trends you’re predicting for the future?

Florals for spring.

What’s an under-the-radar store/boutique you like?

Women’s History Museum Vintage.

You can follow Diego on Instagram

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.