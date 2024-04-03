We're always interested to hear about any new entries into the pantheon of New York's best burgers, but especially when one, it's a secret menu item, and two, it's coming out of Dimes Square, that loveably hate-able microneighborhood lying at the intersection of Ludlow and Canal. The sceney nabe is brimming with great bars and even better bar food, which Le Dive is adding to with its latest off-menu item.

Starting Monday, April 1, the French-inspired natural wine bar will be offering a "secret" new burger dubbed the "Dive Burger." The carnivorous creation tops an eight-ounce patty with fittingly French fixings, including a classic au poivre sauce, nutty Emmental cheese and a watercress salad tossed in a Dijon-shallot vinaigrette, all piled high on a brioche bun for $28 a pop. As any good burger should, it comes with a side of salty French fries—though an accompanying glass (or three) of funky-fresh biodynamic wine is optional.

The new burger is heartier stuff than the bulk of Le Dive's food menu, which skews small plates and French classics: think radishes with butter and baguette, a cornichon-pepped beef tartare and a bowl of mussels laced with Vadouvan curry and crispy shallot. And refreshingly in these all-too-digital days, the only way to get one of these special secret burgers is to ask the old-fashioned way—in person and verbally. The Le Dive crew will only be offering a dozen of the Dive Burgers per day through the summer, so if you want one, act fast!

The Dive Burger joins a grand tradition of secret burgers throughout New York, which over the years has included the "Sebastian's Steakhouse Burger" at The Brindle Room, the "Hickory Burger" at Hillstone and a pimento cheese-topped patty at Peels, not to mention all of those TikTok-inspired menu "hacks" you can explore at national chains like McDonald's, Burger King and Shake Shack. (A Shack-Cago burger, anyone?) And there's also a whole host of burger-serving "speakeasies" in NYC, from The Burger Joint tucked inside the Thompson Central Park, to The Garret, the under-the-radar West Village bar perched above a Five Guys.