NYC Pizza Run

  • Things to do, Quirky events
People running in a 5K with one wearing a pizza outfit.
Photograph: Courtesy of NYC Pizza Run
Hoof it around Brooklyn’s Fort Greene Park in this run that stretches 5 kilometers and includes two pizza checkpoints: at each checkpoint, you’ll have to scarf down a slice of pizza before continuing on your way. In case you’re wondering, the pizza is from Table 87, “The Home Of The Coal Oven Slice.”

Top finishers get bragging rights and prizes, but everyone goes home with a T-shirt, swag bag and the warm fuzzies for supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. What's more, runners get a free drink afterward at the nearby German DSK Beer Garden. Even if you're not the kind of person who can run a 5K with saucy bread and cheese in your belly, come by to cheer on the runners. 

The run, hosted on October 1 this year, is the 13th annual event. 

If you're hungry for even more of NYC's best pizza, here's our full list of spots to check out.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

Event website:
nycpizzarun.com/
Address:
Price:
$50–$75
