NYC music venues and concert halls that are now permanently closed

New Yorkers didn't get to share a last dance at their favorite music venues and clubs that closed for good.

Live music locales are an unquestionable fixture of New York culture. From dance clubs and eclectic concert halls that offer a stage for on-the-rise artists, to ornate jazz dens with decades of history, New York loses something when any singular atmosphere disappears from the music scene.

Left in a place of uncertainty with shows on hold indefinitely, concert halls and venues across the city are currently struggling to hang on through the pandemic. By now, some have unfortunately shuttered for good. New Yorkers didn’t have the chance to say "goodbye" or share one last dance at these beloved venues and concert halls that will be staying dark. Pour one out for the following venues below.