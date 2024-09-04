Who says barbecue season is over? Ushering in the good times, this annual BBQ festival is smoking up something special this weekend.
Celebrating its 15th year, Pig Island NYC is returning to Brooklyn this Sunday. Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden will be transformed into a hub for all things porky and smoked. The all-inclusive food festival will feature over 20 chefs cooking up regional cue’ from around the Americas and global flavors. Last year’s champs Robert Austin Cho (Kimchi Smoke and Austin Cho Kitchen) and Vincent Mangual (Empire BBQ) are returning to try and vie for a second crown. They will be up against fierce competition including Rodrigo Duarte (Don Rodrigo), Tank Jackson (Holy City Hogs) and Phil Wingo (Pork Mafia Street Crew). More eats will be on hand including Leland Avellino (Avellino Family Barbecue), Cenobio Canalizo (Morgan's Brooklyn BBQ), Jase Franklyn (Jase BBQ) and more. Refreshments will also be on hand, including craft beer, hard cider and spirits.