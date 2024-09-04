Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Two people holding cooked ribs
Photograph: Pig Island NYC| Pig Island NYC
  • Things to do

Pig Island NYC

Buy ticket
Morgan Carter
Written by Morgan Carter
Food & Drink Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Who says barbecue season is over? Ushering in the good times, this annual BBQ festival is smoking up something special this weekend.

Celebrating its 15th year, Pig Island NYC is returning to Brooklyn this Sunday. Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden will be transformed into a hub for all things porky and smoked. The all-inclusive food festival will feature over 20 chefs cooking up regional cue’ from around the Americas and global flavors. Last year’s champs Robert Austin Cho (Kimchi Smoke and Austin Cho Kitchen) and Vincent Mangual (Empire BBQ) are returning to try and vie for a second crown. They will be up against fierce competition including Rodrigo Duarte (Don Rodrigo), Tank Jackson (Holy City Hogs) and Phil Wingo (Pork Mafia Street Crew). More eats will be on hand including Leland Avellino (Avellino Family Barbecue), Cenobio Canalizo (Morgan's Brooklyn BBQ), Jase Franklyn (Jase BBQ) and more. Refreshments will also be on hand, including craft beer, hard cider and spirits.

Details

Event website:
pigisland.com/
Address
Price:
$90
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.