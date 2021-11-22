A new exhibit at the Museum of the city of New York looks at the relationship between puppets and New York.

From Lamb Chop to the residents of Sesame Street, the history of puppets in America has been intricately associated with the city of New York—and an exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York dives into that relationship.

At "Puppets of New York," open through April 3, 2022, guests are able to gaze at 100 puppets spanning the city's history as related to theater, television, street life and more. Puppets used in Avenue Q and The Lion King will therefore rub shoulders with Oscar the Grouch and Howdy Doody, for example.

"Puppets are not just child’s play. They often reflect the cultural changes, diverse communities and political events that impact urban life," said Monxo López, the exhibit's curator, in an official press release about the show. "Immigrants from around the globe turned New York into a mosaic of puppetry traditions that both mirror their places of origin and blend with one another."

It might be your only chance at finally meeting your favorite childhood puppets in real life.