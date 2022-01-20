Revealed: Time Out New York’s 2021 Love Local Awards winners

One of the coolest spots to get a piercing in the city, Nine Moon Piercing focuses solely on piercing and jewelry, with a team of three piercers and two stylists giving you basically everything you need. They know their stuff, and the jewelry is beautiful. Much of what they carry is biocompatible titanium and gold jewelry from companies such as Anatometal, Neometal and BVLA. They’ve got extremely thorough Covid-19 health and safety protocols in place, too – including no piercings that require removal of masks, no walk-ins, temperature checks and only one person per appointment. Good stuff.