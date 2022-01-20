Revealed: Time Out New York’s 2021 Love Local Awards winners

It's where pierogis meet punk! A long-running staple of the Brooklyn music scene, this beloved, worn-in ballroom with a capacity of 800 hosts relatively few events. However, the shows that do turn up here are frequently well worth the trip. Oh, and did we mention it's the only venue in town where you can nosh on kielbasa, bigos and blintzes? You can find all of the upcoming shows at the venue here.
One thing's for sure: in New York, there's a lot to love. In this year’s Love Local Awards, there were over 60,000 votes as you all championed your favorite places in the five boroughs. All those votes are a celebration of NYC’s beloved local restaurants, bars, coffee shops, music venues, museums and comedy venues—the places that make this city what it is. Now, we can finally reveal the winners…