Looking for a lover in uniform? Well, thousands of them will descend upon New York City during Fleet Week. And the ones who are single and ready to mingle will be at this Fleet Week singles mixer on Friday, May 24 hosted by Single and the City at The Dean in Midtown (214 W 39th Street Unit #5).

Here's what to expect: A chance to meet servicemembers in uniform, music from a DJ, a professional photographer, music, dancing, and an ice breaker with a chance to win prizes.

Fleet Week has been a tradition in New York City for 36 years, but Sex and the City brought it into the zeitgeist in the episode titled "Anchors Away." As Carrie Bradshaw says, "Fleet Week is that one week a year when the U.S. Naval ships dock, and our fair city is made even fairer with cute, sweet American sailors looking for fun."

Carrie and her crew met some sailors at a party, and you can live out your own Sex and the City fantasy at this event. "Here is your opportunity to cross hooking up with a Fleet Week sailor off of your "to-do" list," event organizers say. "At the minimum at least come out and share a drink or two with one of our admirable servicemen and women."

More than 150 people usually attend the 21+ Fleet Week mixer. While the majority of attendees are women looking for men, even planners say the dating scene is becoming more diverse.

We'll leave you with the wise words of Samantha Jones: "We have to show them a good time. It’s our patriotic duty as women of New York."