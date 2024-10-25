Subscribe
  • Things to do

Squid Game The Experience

Anna Rahmanan
Written by Anna Rahmanan
Senior National News Editor
Time Out says

If Netflix’s Squid Game was one of your favorite shows and you’re looking forward to the new season premiere this December, you’ll want to try your hand at some of the challeneges at Squid Game: The Experience here in NYC.

Set within Manhattan Mall (100 West 33rd Street by Sixth Avenue), you get into teams of up to 24 people each to complete challenges across 60 minutes, including those that appeared on the TV show (yes, you’ll get to try your hand at the iconic Red Light Green Light) plus a number of brand-new ones built specifically for the experience. Once done playing, you can enjoy a night market offering a variety of Korean and international sweet and savory foods, plus drinks.

Details

Event website:
squidgameexperience.com/new-york/
Address
Price:
Starting at $29
Opening hours:
Thursday through Monday plus special holiday hours
