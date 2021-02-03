Do you miss going to the movies? Syndicated Brooklyn, the theater/kitchen/bar mashup, is showing films outside on a 14-foot-wide white screen on its brick facade to customers ordering drinks and food (from its crowd-pleasing wings and seasoned popcorn to the new Pink Flamingo made with Mezcal, fresh watermelon juice, ginger syrup and lemon). Don't worry, seats are covered and heated, so showings are only canceled in extreme weather.

Syndicated has some "house rules:" There are no tickets—seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone must social distance, too.

Syndicated's managing partner Tim Chung said he and his staff decided to move screenings outside because it "became clear that we were not going to be able to have people in our space, both our bar and our theater for some time."

"Since indoor dining and moviegoing feels so uncertain right now, why not try to maximize the outdoor space that we are currently allowed to use? A lot of our customers have been expressing how much they've missed coming to the movies here and so we wanted to try and give them the next best thing," he added.

Most films will play twice: 5:30 and 8pm. You'll want to follow along on Instagram to keep up with what's going on.

The calendar is as follows:

Feb. 3: Wine Wednesday — Bill & Ted Face the Music

Feb. 4: Swallow

Feb. 5: Kajillionaire

Feb. 6: Emma

Feb. 7: The Super Bowl

Feb. 8: Brokeback Mountain

Feb. 9: Only Lovers Left Alive

Feb. 10: Moonstruck

Feb. 11: Moonlight

Feb. 12: Wild at Heart

Feb. 13: True Romance (5:30pm) | Phantom Thread (8pm)

Feb. 14: If Beale Street Could Talk (5:30pm) | Portrait of a Lady on Fire (8pm)

Feb. 15: Strangers on a Train

Feb. 16: Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds

Feb. 17: Alfred Hitchcock's Rebecca

Feb. 18: Alfred Hitchcock's Notorious

Feb. 19: Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest

Feb. 20: Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo

Feb. 21: Alfred Hitchcock's Dial M for Murder

Feb. 22: Bamboozled

Feb. 23: Get Out

Feb. 24: Girls Trip

Feb. 25: Selma

Feb. 26: MLK

Feb. 27: FBI

Feb. 28: Dolemite