The summer may be coming to a close, but the season of food festivals is still in full force. For sights of the water while you nosh, The Seaport’s only culinary food festival is docking in New York next month.

Held on Saturday, September 21, Taste of the Seaport returns to the East River’s Pier 16 and Pier 17. Uniting over 50 Manhattan restaurants and small businesses, the festival features a full lineup of delicious eats, music and fun geared for the whole family.

Featuring an A-list of culinary titans, the festival will invite Delmonico’s, Andrew Carmellini’s Carne Mare, Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s The Fulton and Tin Building, and Crown Shy to dole out specialty tastes. The purchase of a ticket comes with six samplings from participating restaurant vendors with the option to buy more onsite.

Need to find something to entertain the litte ones? The festival has its very own KidZone. Fillled with enrichment activities thanks to the South Street Seaport Museum, kids can participate in arts and crafts or jam out to live music. While the kids are at play, the adults can check out the VIP Bar (if they have a VIP ticket) with tables sat in view of the water.

And while fun and games are the goal, Taste of Seaport is all about giving back. Proceeds from the festival will benefit two designated educational institutions, Spruce Street and Peck Slip Schools, providing funds for school supplies, professional development programs and cultural enrichment for the current school year.

Taste of the Seaport will be held on September 21 from noon to 5pm. Tickets start at $12 for students, $60 per person. Learn more by checking out the website.