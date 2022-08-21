Go back in time to a secret speakeasy for a Vaudeville-themed evening. See a century-old Vaudeville performer's show suitcase with all their old-school makeup, costumes, and clippings. Plus, hear recollections about Vaudeville's past in the Lower East Side. Also check out some 16mm films, featuring Louis Armstrong and Judy Garland as a cat.
Vaudeville Secret Speakeasy
- www.secretspeakeasy.com/
- Museum of Interesting Things
- 177 Prince Street
- New York
- 10012
- Thompson Street
- $10
- 7-9pm