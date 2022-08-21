New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Vaudeville Secret Speakeasy

  • Things to do, Film events
  • Museum of Interesting Things, Soho
Three women sit in chairs and appear to lift they're arms as if they're dancing.
Photograph: Courtesy of The Museum of Interesting Things | A sneak peek at one of the vintage 16mm films you'll see at the event.
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Go back in time to a secret speakeasy for a Vaudeville-themed evening. See a century-old Vaudeville performer's show suitcase with all their old-school makeup, costumes, and clippings. Plus, hear recollections about Vaudeville's past in the Lower East Side. Also check out some 16mm films, featuring Louis Armstrong and Judy Garland as a cat. 

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

Event website:
www.secretspeakeasy.com/
Address:
Museum of Interesting Things
177 Prince Street
New York
10012
Cross street:
Thompson Street
Price:
$10
Opening hours:
7-9pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.