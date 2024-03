Sip festive cocktails, play Oscars-themed games, and watch the Academy Awards at DRAG The Oscars at Roxy Cinema in Tribeca on Sunday, March 10. The event's hosted by legendary New York drag performers Ruby Fox and Jamie CD. There will be jaw-dropping looks, Oscar-themed games, and guaranteed shady commentary. This year, there will also be a martini bar inside the theater.

Tickets are $20 and include a cocktail and guaranteed entry into the cinema.