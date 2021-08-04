Gary Lichtenstein Editions Presents Beyond Hip-Hop: The Art and Design of Cey Adams
Join us for a live talk with artist, Cey Adams, as he discusses his work and the influences, successes and challenges he’s encountered throughout his career. We’ll explore Cey’s journey from '80s graffiti writing to becoming the creative director of Def Jam Recordings and ultimately, his work with global brands and museums. Cey will be signing catalogs for those who hang around after the event! REGISTER HERE.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-hip-hop-the-art-and-design-of-cey-adams-tickets-163109989369
|Venue name:
|Time Out Market New York
|Address:
|
Empire Stores
55 Water Street
New York
11201
|Price:
|Free