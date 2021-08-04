Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Gary Lichtenstein Editions Presents Beyond Hip-Hop: The Art and Design of Cey Adams

Gary Lichtenstein Editions Presents Beyond Hip-Hop: The Art and Design of Cey Adams

Time Out Market Time Out Market New York , DUMBO Wednesday August 4 2021
Robert Bredvad
Photograph: Courtesy Robert Bredvad

Time Out says

Join us for a live talk with artist, Cey Adams, as he discusses his work and the influences, successes and challenges he’s encountered throughout his career. We’ll explore Cey’s journey from '80s graffiti writing to becoming the creative director of Def Jam Recordings and ultimately, his work with global brands and museums. Cey will be signing catalogs for those who hang around after the event! REGISTER HERE.

Details
Event website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-hip-hop-the-art-and-design-of-cey-adams-tickets-163109989369
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Time Out Market New York
Address: Empire Stores
55 Water Street
New York
11201
Price: Free

Dates And Times
You may also like