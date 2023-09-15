Saratoga Springs might best be known for its race tracks, but the city offers so much more than that; namely, some exceptional eateries. For an all-American meal in a classic Americana town, head over to The Brook Tavern, where meat lovers will struggle to choose between their steak frites, duck confit, and grilled sugar-bined pork chop. The most iconic Saratoga Springs restaurant surprisingly has Louisiana roots. Hattie’s, a New Orleans-style restaurant, fittingly boasts some incredible history, stretching back to 1938 when founder Hattie Gray opened shop. The entire menu is drool-worthy, but Hattie’s fried chicken is some of the best, not only in New York but in the country.

Fun fact: Saratoga is home to the potato chip, created in 1853 by George Speck (also known as George Crum). Hey, a city that created our favorite salty snack is a city any of us can trust when it comes to good food.

How to get there: Amtrak to Saratoga Springs (SAR)

Where to stay: The Adelphi Hotel is as classic as the city itself