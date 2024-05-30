Time Out says

The days of train travel may not look as glamorous as they did in the 1920s. But a century later, trains still offer an excellent way to get where you're going and a chance to enjoy a scenic ride along the way. Train travel is also a smart environmental choice, as Amtrak says its service is 46% more energy efficient than travel by car and 34% more efficient than domestic air travel.

But before you arrive at your destination, you’ve got to start at the train station. For New Yorkers traveling by Amtrak, that station is called Moynihan Train Hall. Though Amtrak still maintans a presence at Penn Station across the street, Moynihan is really where it’s at for Amtrak services, plus an impressive food court, an array of shops, and a much more welcoming atmosphere.

Here's everything you need to know about visiting Moynihan Train Hall and starting your Amtrak journey.

Where is Moynihan Train Hall?

The official address is 421 8th Avenue. Basically, it's on West 33rd Street between 8th and 9th Avenues in Chelsea.

How do you get into Moynihan Train Hall?

There are several entrances, but we find the one on 9th Avenue at 33rd to be the least hectic.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out

When is it open?

Moynihan Train Hall is open to the public daily from 5am to 1am. Overnight (between 1am-5pm), Amtrak and LIRR services are only available at Penn Station across 8th Avenue.

Does Amtrak leave from Moynihan Hall?

Yes indeed! And you can purchase Amtrak tickets here. That means you can hop a train across the United States and even into Canada. We recommend trying the scenic Adirondack route to Montreal or if you're really adventurous all the way to Orlando.

You can also catch LIRR (Long Island Rail Road) trains at Moynihan. Plus, you can easily connect to several subway lines (A,C,E and 1,2,3).

Is Moynihan Train Hall the same as Penn Station?

Not exactly. Though Amtrak maintains a presence at Penn Station, Moynihan Train Hall is Amtrak's new home in New York City.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out

Is there seating at Moynihan Train Hall?

Sort of. There's a ticketed passenger waiting lounge with seating, and there are plenty of tables and chairs in the food court. But there are no seats or benches near the actual boarding areas—and if you sit on the floor, you'll likely be told to move. Officials say that's to help with circulation and flow in the terminal, but critics have called it hostile architecture.

What can I do while I wait for my train?

Shop, eat, and drink. For shopping, there's Malin + Goetz, Moleskine, Rains, and Gotham News. As for food and drink, take your pick from a ton of options including Maman, Pastrami Queen, Alidoro, Naya, Jacob’s Pickles, E.A.K. Ramen, Lovepop, The Irish Exit, Yono Sushi by BondSt, and Vesuvio Bakery, to name a few.